Nashville Center for Rehabilitation & Healing Treat Youth to Exclusive Evening with Eddie Kilgallon of Montgomery Gentry
Born and raised in New York, Kilgallon was always one inspired by music and composing music. His successful 30-year musical career reached great heights in the early 90’s when moving to Nashville to record his first demo session. Shortly after, he was noticed for his talents and later signed to perform alongside the likes of Ricochet and country superstar duo, Montgomery Gentry.
A special highlight of the event, Kilgallon tasked the group to write a song on the spot. Drawing what he called a “bullseye” to serve as a visual aid, he then asked questions to evoke thoughts and emotions from the group. Together, their words and ideas took shape as lyrics, and once the words were on paper, Kilgallon took to the piano where the song was brought to life.
Leigh-Ann Treece, Coordinator of Match Activities and Outreach, and Match Support Specialist of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Middle Tennessee, shared, “I could see the wheels turning in some of their minds as they saw and heard their own words transformed into lyrics to a song. He planted seeds that will probably encourage a future #1 hit writer.”
“Our commitment to the community far transcends beyond our own Nashville community,” Nashville Center Administration shared. “Our mission is to serve as a resource for those in the greater-Nashville area and offer support to the three pillars of our brand: our patients, families, and employees. This historic event was an opportunity to promote intergenerational programming, bridging the gap between the innocent inquires of our children and the glowing wisdom of our seniors.”
Nashville Center was proud to host an evening dedicated to supporting and inspiring the creative arts among Nashville’s youth.
