Senior experts in the Maritime Domain representing the UK, US and NATO to present at SMi’s Maritime Information Warfare

SMi reports: Top-level experts in the maritime sphere to present on topic matters such as Artificial Intelligence, big data analysis and moreLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 3, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SMi’s Maritime Information Warfare conference taking place on the 26th and 27th November 2018, in London, will provide attendees with comprehensive technical briefings from leading maritime experts on important topic matters such as Artificial Intelligence, big data analysis, open source intelligence gathering and C4i combat information systems.
This year's conference boasts senior experts in the maritime domain from the UK, US and NATO, bringing delegates the latest updates and movements to date. Top-level experts include:
• Vice Admiral Hervé Bléjean, Deputy Commander, NATO MARCOM Command Group who will discuss integrating information warfare into joint NATO Maritime Operations to increase operational effectiveness.
• Vice Admiral Timothy White, Commander of US 10th Fleet Cyber Command, US Navy (SFC) who will discuss facing evolving cyber threats whilst promoting cyber defensive capacities across the entire US Navy.
• Commodore Ian Annett, Assistant Chief of Staff Information Warfare and Chief Information Officer, Royal Navy who will discuss the Royal Navy’s approach to Information Warfare and its ongoing mission to enhance Information Warfare capabilities through embracing new information technology, and testing these capabilities through annual exercises such as Information Warrior
• Rear Admiral (Ret’d) Anthony Rix, Former Flag Officer Sea Training, Royal Navy will be chairing the event in November
The event will also host a post-conference workshop on Cyber Warfare in the Maritime Domain on 28th November 2018, hosted by Colonel (Ret'd) Ralph Thiele, Director, StratByrd Consulting. Delegates will have the opportunity to hear an overview of the operational challenges and opportunities in organising cyber defence of naval assets, and a comprehensive coverage of recent developments in cyber security strategy and concepts.
The latest conference brochure is available to download on the event website, where attendees can also register and receive real-time updates in the lead up to the conference. Register by the 28th September and receive a £200 discount on your booking.
Maritime Information Warfare
26th – 27th November 2018
London, UK
www.maritimeinfowarfare.com/ein
