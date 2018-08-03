Issued by IT Governance

IT Governance targets industry readiness with NIS Regulations surveys

ELY, CAMBRIDGESHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, August 3, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ely, United Kingdom, 03 August 2018 – Two new surveys, aimed at discovering how prepared organisations are for the NIS Regulations (the Network & Information Systems Regulations 2018), has been launched by IT Governance.

By completing either of these surveys you stand a chance of winning a voucher worth £300 that can be used against any product or service purchased from IT Governance. Click here to take part.

The NIS Regulations became UK law on 10 May 2018 and transposes the NIS Directive (Directive on security of network and information systems). With the NIS Regulations applying to both OES and DSPs, IT Governance has launched two surveys to understand industry compliance. Non-compliance could lead to a fine of up to £17 million.

Industry compliance remains in the early days of adoption but with the regulation only affecting certain organisation types many are still unaware that they need to comply. The aim of this survey is to help organisations assess their own general awareness and readiness to meet the NIS Regulations’ requirements and gain a clear picture of the NIS Regulations landscape.

Are you an OES?
The NCSC (National Cyber Security Centre) has published 14 high-level principles that OES are expected to implement in their compliance projects. A CAF (cyber assessment framework) has been developed from these principles that will be used during audits of OES to ensure they are meeting all the necessary requirements.

Are you a DSP?
The NIS Regulations also reinforce DSPs’ compliance with the Commission Implementing Regulation, which outlines the steps DSPs must take to comply with the NIS Regulations. Because of DSPs’ cross-border nature, the Commission Implementing Regulation applies to all DSPs across the EU.

Last month IT Governance announced a gap analysis service which assesses an organisation’s cyber security arrangements and provides a clear action plan to improve current levels of compliance with the NIS Regulations.

For more information on the NIS Regulations, visit our website, email servicecentre@itgovernance.co.uk or call +44 (0)333 800 7000.

Liam Papworth
IT Governance
+ 44 3338007000
email us here

Distribution channels: Education, Insurance Industry, Law, Religion, Social Media
Press Contact
Liam Papworth
IT Governance
+ 44 3338007000
Share This Story
Company Details
IT Governance
Unit 3 Clive court, Bartholomew's Walk
Ely
CB7 4EA
United Kingdom
1353771078
Visit Newsroom
About

IT Governance Ltd is the single-source provider of books, tools, training and consultancy for IT governance, risk management and compliance. It is a leading authority on data security and IT governance for business and the public sector. IT Governance is ‘non-geek’, approaching IT issues from a non-technology background and talking to management in its own language. Its customer base spans Europe, the Americas, the Middle East and Asia. More information is available at www.itgovernance.co.uk.

www.itgovernance.co.uk

More From This Author
IT Governance targets industry readiness with NIS Regulations surveys
It’s time to get #BreachReady this summer!
IT Governance Gap Assessment Tool is now specifically tailored for school sector
View All Stories From This Author