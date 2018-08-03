IT Governance targets industry readiness with NIS Regulations surveys

ELY, CAMBRIDGESHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, August 3, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ely, United Kingdom, 03 August 2018 – Two new surveys, aimed at discovering how prepared organisations are for the NIS Regulations (the Network & Information Systems Regulations 2018), has been launched by IT Governance.

The NIS Regulations became UK law on 10 May 2018 and transposes the NIS Directive (Directive on security of network and information systems). With the NIS Regulations applying to both OES and DSPs, IT Governance has launched two surveys to understand industry compliance. Non-compliance could lead to a fine of up to £17 million.

Industry compliance remains in the early days of adoption but with the regulation only affecting certain organisation types many are still unaware that they need to comply. The aim of this survey is to help organisations assess their own general awareness and readiness to meet the NIS Regulations’ requirements and gain a clear picture of the NIS Regulations landscape.

Are you an OES?

The NCSC (National Cyber Security Centre) has published 14 high-level principles that OES are expected to implement in their compliance projects. A CAF (cyber assessment framework) has been developed from these principles that will be used during audits of OES to ensure they are meeting all the necessary requirements.

Are you a DSP?

The NIS Regulations also reinforce DSPs’ compliance with the Commission Implementing Regulation, which outlines the steps DSPs must take to comply with the NIS Regulations. Because of DSPs’ cross-border nature, the Commission Implementing Regulation applies to all DSPs across the EU.

Last month IT Governance announced a gap analysis service which assesses an organisation’s cyber security arrangements and provides a clear action plan to improve current levels of compliance with the NIS Regulations.

For more information on the NIS Regulations, visit our website, email servicecentre@itgovernance.co.uk or call +44 (0)333 800 7000.