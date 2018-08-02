Auction Mobility Supports the Boston Bruins Foundation

Auction Mobility has been a great fundraising platform for the Boston Bruins Foundation.” — Bob Sweeney - Former Bruin & President of the Boston Bruins Foundation

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, August 2, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Auction Mobility is the world’s leading mobile and web auction platform. They provide clients with a unique digital experience to promote their brand across mobile, tablet, and the web through their own white-labeled bidding engine. They partner with auction houses worldwide in industries such as fine art, collectibles, jewelry, heavy equipment, auto, real estate, estate sales and more.

Auction Mobility's platform also works for charities and foundations. Most foundations hold physical events like fundraising dinners, golf events, bowling and any other creative way to raise money depending on their resources. Auction Mobility's idea is to have timed auctions between their events and continue to raise money with almost no overhead to take away from their fundraising efforts.

Each app and online platform is branded to the foundation and refreshes the opportunity for people to give back. In today's digital world, using an app is very easy and familiar to most people. This ease of use, coupled with the global reach of an app gives the foundation the ability to reach new markets and global participants.

The Boston Bruins Foundation is a 501(c) (3) non-profit organization that assists charitable organizations that demonstrate a commitment to enhancing the quality of life for children throughout New England. The Foundation provides grants to organizations that meet the standards of its mission, concentrating on academics, athletics, community outreach and health. They believe that focusing and developing these four areas in children's lives creates a solid foundation, strong support system and ultimately leads them to be an impactful member of their community.

Since partnering with the Bruins Foundation in 2016 they are on their 8th sale and raised thousands of dollars so far.

“Auction Mobility has been a great fundraising platform for the Boston Bruins Foundation." Bob Sweeney - Former Bruin & President of the Boston Bruins Foundation. "Over the past few years it has allowed our fans the opportunity to bid on unique experiences and autographed memorabilia while raising funds for a variety of worthy organizations that we partner with.”

For the Boston Bruins Foundation Summer Auction go to: https://bruinsauctions.org/

For more info about Auction Mobility go to: https://www.auctionmobility.com/