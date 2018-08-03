Public Prosecutor’s Office, Spanish Supreme Court & CNCM Discuss Anti-Corruption Regulatory Developments & Enforcement

C5 Global 6th Anti-Corruption Conference in Spain

Implement Effective Governance and Anti-Corruption Compliance Programmes to Strengthen Corporate Culture

MADRID, NY, SPAIN, August 3, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- C5 is pleased to announce Juan Antonio Frago Amada (Public Prosecutor’s Office), Antonio del Moral (Spanish Supreme Court) and Carlos Balmisa García-Serrano (National Commission on Markets and Competition) to discuss the Status of Anti-Corruption Regulatory Developments and Enforcement Initiatives in Spain (full speaker faculty).

The Conference will address the latest enforcement initiatives in Spain including how prosecutors gather evidence and decide to prosecute, what are the Lessons learned from money laundering enforcement activities and the role of newly created investigative police units in all regions in enforcing the reform of the criminal code.

More information about the conference, including full agendas, faculty lists, and brochures can be accessed at www.c5-online.com/ACSpain

