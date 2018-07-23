Rodrigo Janot, Andean anti-corruption experts to speak at the only region comprehensive, practical anti-corruption event

Andean Summit on Anti-Corruption Compliance & Enforcement

The only conference in the Andean region dedicated exclusively to anti-corruption compliance and enforcement

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A faculty of Andean and South American anti-corruption compliance experts will benchmark and analyze the most pressing challenges faced by multinationals today, as well as how to manage and solve them, at CI’s 3rd Andean Summit on Anti-Corruption Compliance & Enforcement, on October 23-24, 2018 in Bogotá.

Canadian Institute (CI), in partnership with American Conference Institute (ACI), will host an expert selection of in-house and law firm practitioners for a timely discussion on the region’s most pressing anti-corruption issues. Register to join the conversation and benefit from peer benchmarking on what it takes and means to run a compliant business, and walk away with concrete tools that you can start implementing the moment you get back to your desk.

As keynote speaker, Dr. Rodrigo Janot Monteiro de Barros, Former General Prosecutor of Brazil (2013-2017), will expound the Odebrecht scandal’s ripple effects in neighboring Andean countries, how this spurred a fundamental rethinking about the deleterious consequences of corruption, and how it ignited the subsequent, deep collaboration among Andean and regional prosecutors and attorneys general on bribery matters that continues to this day.

In addition, the summit will feature expert insights from major industry stakeholders from Peru, Colombia, Ecuador, Bolivia, Chile and the US, including Ecopetrol, Unilever, Odebrecht Engenharia e Construção, Metro de Santiago, Glencore, DIRECTV Colombia, MUFG Bank, Cerrejon, Bancolombia, Orica LATAM, SNC-Lavalin, Hocol, Oracle Colombia, Fox Networks Group Latin America, AES Chivor & Cía S.C.A., Hudbay Minerals.

More information about the conference, including the full agenda, faculty list, and brochure can be accessed www.CanadianInstitute.com/ANDEAN

