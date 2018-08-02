Global Data Center Rack Market is Projected to Reach Revenues of Approximately $3 billion by 2023 | Arizton

Data Center Rack Market - Overview, key insights, trends, share 2023

The 42U segment occupied more than half of the data center rack market. 45U and 47U segment to generate an impressive CAGR by 2023

Americas occupied the majority of the market share in 2017, growing at a CAGR of approximately 6% during the forecast period.” — Harry, Sr. Consultant

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, August 2, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Arizton’s recent market research report on the global data center rack market provides comprehensive industry analysis, trend forecasts, and competitive analysis. The research study segments the market by product (rack cabinets and accessories), by rack size (below 42U, 42U, 45U & 47U, 48U, and other rack units), by end-users (colocation providers and enterprise), by geography (Americas, EMEA, and APAC), and offers detailed competitive analysis.

The global data center rack market is estimated to generate revenues of approximately $3 billion by 2023, growing at a CAGR of around 8% during 2018-2023. The increasing installation of pre-assembled infrastructure along with rack PDUs, rack-level UPS, and IT infrastructure is propelling the growth of the global market. The leading vendors are manufacturing racks based on OCP design and delivering it to the operators to gain a larger global data center rack market share over the next few years. The increase in computing power due to the growing demand for cloud computing, Internet of Things (IoT), and big data analytics solutions are propelling the growth of the global data center rack market through increased construction greenfield, brownfield, and modular facilities. The rising adoption of converged and hyper-converged solutions and virtualization and the need for high-performance computing (HPC) will increase in the rack power density to an average of 8–10 kw. The use of innovative and flexible facility designs with hot aisle containment systems and diverse electricity feed for racks will lead to the transformation of the global market. The construction of large and mega facilities that are equipped with thousands of racks will create lucrative opportunities for leading vendors operating in the global market. The installation of pre-assembled infrastructure along with rack PDUs, rack-level UPS, and IT infrastructure is modernizing the global market. The launch of performance optimized data (POD) centers is promoting innovations in the market and will boost the revenues. The top players are focusing on innovating rack infrastructure in terms of open designs, increased proliferation over 80%, the weight capacity of the rack, and flexibility for service, to meet the varied customer needs in the market. The increasing demand for high density taller rack systems will increase competition among vendors offering 45U, 47U, and 48U rack enclosures in the global data center rack market.

The growing investments in regions such as the US, the UK, Germany, and China for the deployment of new facilities will fuel the revenues and sales in the global market. The increasing complexity in the cable and air flow management has led to the procurement of deeper and wider rack architecture among facilities operators in the market.



The top 3 drivers and trends fueling the evolution of the global data center rack market are discussed below:

Rack-level Infrastructure Solutions

The increasing popularity of power and cooling infrastructure solutions as modular products that are available as rack-level solutions across facilities will augment the development of the global data center rack market. The growing use of modern IT infrastructure has increased the rack power density to over 10 kW per rack and promoted the integration of cooling systems at the rack-level or adoption of racks with integrated cooling systems on the sides in the global market. The rise in heat densities across facilities in the US, UK, Germany, China, and Japan is promoting the adoption of rack-level infrastructure in the market. The emergence of small server rooms and high-density data centers specifically designed for rack cooling will result in the evolution of the global data center rack market. The growing demand for racks with integrated power and cooling systems or the racks that have a flexible design to mount modular infrastructure solution will create lucrative investment opportunities for key players operating in the global market. The integration of rack-level infrastructure solutions will transform the global data center rack market.

Increase in Adoption of Rack Scale IT Infrastructure Solutions

The recent emergence of converged infrastructure platforms has simplified the process of integration and enables scalability of business processes in the global data center rack market. The introduction of hyper-converged infrastructure has a software layer that simplifies resource allocations between multiple workloads and automates the process in an effective manner. These systems are designed to reduce the administrative time of managing infrastructure in facilities across the global market. The top vendors are offering hyper-converged software and hardware that assists in processing workloads with added simplicity, flexibility, scalability, and affordability in the global data center rack market. Nutanix and Hypergrid are the pure-play companies operating in the global market. Some of the players are offering hyper-converged infrastructure platforms that combine hardware, virtualization, and management tools to attract a maximum number of consumers and gain a larger global data center rack market share. Moreover, the increasing deployment of cloud workloads such as AI, IoT, and big data is likely to aid in the growth of rack scale converged and hyper-converged infrastructure systems in the market.



Adoption of Open Rack Architecture

The introduction of OCP has led to multiple innovations in the data center industry across infrastructures such as data center power, data center cooling, IT, monitoring and data center racks in the global market. The leading enterprises are adopting OCP server, storage, and network designs thereby, revolutionizing the global data center rack market. The introduction of Open Rack standards helps enable organizations to develop rack infrastructure that facilitates the flexible mounting of OCP IT infrastructure solutions in the global market. OCP rack design also facilitates the use of other server infrastructure that is available in the global data center rack market. The top companies are offering OCP designed rack to mount a combination of infrastructure with better airflow to gain a larger global market share during the forecast period. The increasing integration of adoption of OCP infrastructure will aid in the growth of additional peripherals such as racks in the global data center rack market.

The data center rack market size covers detailed market segmentation by products, rack size, end-users, and geography.

APAC to generate the fastest CAGR in the data center rack market size during forecast period

The data center rack market size by geography is segmented into Americas, EMEA, and APAC. APAC dominated a significant data center rack market size in 2017, growing at a CAGR of more than 11% during the forecast period. The increasing number of M&A activities and the rising number of cloud and colocation expansion projects will propel the growth of APAC in the global market. China and Hong Kong dominate the majority of the market share in APAC. Growing investments from AWS, Microsoft, Google, Baidu, Alibaba, and Apple will augment the development of the APAC market over the next few years. It is estimated that the deployment of wider and deeper rack architecture across data centers will enable operation of high-performance computing infrastructure at a rack density of minimum 8 kW in the APAC market. The presence of various local and global players offering rack solutions through partnership with facilities developments will lead the APAC vendors to occupy a larger data center rack market size during the forecast period.

Accessories segment to generate a significant CAGR in the data center rack market size during forecast period

The product segment by rack enclosures & cabinets and accessories hold significant data center rack market size each. The accessories segment occupied a portion of the data center rack market size in 2017, growing at a CAGR of around 11% during the forecast period. The extensive use of mounting rail kit and brackets, grommet, a blanking panel, shelves, rackmount lighting, vented gland plates, and other components is promoting the demand in this segment in the global market. The vendors are offering rack frame, side doors, one or two mounting brackets, two sets of mountain rails, and top and boot covers to gain a larger data center rack market size during the forecast period. The adoption of varied racks and associated accessories will create lucrative opportunities for top players in the global market. The higher demand and installation of racks will help reduce the ASP to around $150, where the cost of the same 42U rack can be procured at $1,700 in the global market. The development of cable and air-flow management accessories will revolutionize the global market over the next few years.

45U and 47U segment to generate an impressive CAGR in the data center rack market size during forecast period

The data center rack market size by rack size is classified into below 42U, 42U, 45U & 47U, 48U, and other rack units. 45U & 47U dominated a sizeable portion of the data center rack market size in 2017, growing at a CAGR of over 15% during the forecast period. The growing requirement for equipment of additional infrastructure at the rack-level and efficient cable management will boost the growth of the global market. The manufacturers are offering 45U racks in width of 482.6 mm and 600 mm. The depth of these rack enclosures extends up to 1,200 mm, and these products can withstand a load capacity of around 1,000 kg. 45U racks are installed in data centers with high ceilings and efficient cooling management systems in the global market. The players are offering customizable solutions and additional accessories as the enterprise requirements to attract new consumers and dominate a larger data center rack market size.

Key Vendor Analysis

The global data center rack market is witnessing partnerships between vendors and facilities operators, thereby driving the competition in the market. The construction of modular and prefabricated facility spaces is creating lucrative opportunities for leading players operating in the global market. The companies are focusing on expanding their product portfolios, reducing cost, increase warranty, provide additional services to sustain the intense competition in the market. The incorporation of innovative solutions such as rack-level UPS systems, PDUs, rack-level security systems, Ethernet cabling, and others will increase competition and boost revenues in the global data center rack market. The increase in rack scale high-performance computing infrastructure offerings will enable vendors to attract new consumers and gain a larger market share during the forecast period.

The major vendors in the global market are:

Black Box Network Services

Eaton

HPE

Rittal

Schneider Electric

Vertiv

Tripp Lite



Other prominent vendors include AFCO Systems, AMCO Enclosures (IMS Companies), Beijing Finen Electronic Equipment, Belden, Cannon Technologies, C&F Group, Chatsworth Products, Conteg, Crenlo (Emcor), Dataracks, Delta Power Solutions (Delta Group), Fujitsu, Huawei, Legrand, Martin International Enclosures, Oracle, Panduit, Pentair (nVent), Preformed Line Products (Rack Technologies), and Rack Solutions.

