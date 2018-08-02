Challenges facing Immuno-Oncology include identifying patients before therapy, limited responses & biomarker research
This year’s Immuno-Oncology conference, taking place 26 - 27 Sept. in London, aims to address the challenges burdening the industry, and promising advancements.LONDON, WATERLOO, UNITED KINGDOM, August 2, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Since the early 2000s, Immuno-Oncology has been making impressive advancements in using a patient's own immune system to overcome cancer. The exciting potential of cancer immunotherapies means that utilising the pre-existing immunity of cancer patients can result in complete remission of advanced solid cancer in patients.
Unfortunately, scientists are encountering a number of challenges slowing down progress, which include a limited number of responding patients (approximately 25%), which suggests a need for more personalised approaches, as well as further research. Effective and predictive biomarker research is also a continuing necessity, as well as identifying responding patients in advance of therapy, which would reduce unnecessary risks, as well as the financial burden for society.*
This year's Immuno-Oncology Conference, taking place 26th - 27th September in London, aims to address some of the issues and challenges burdening the industry, as well as the recent, promising advancements made in targeting immune checkpoints, durable disease control, functionality testing of drugs, new techniques, and much more.
SMi will be welcoming expert speaker Sofie Pattijn, Chief Technology Officer at ImmunXperts, who is taking part in this year's highly-anticipated conference and has 20+ years' experience in the field of vaccines, biotherapeutics and drug development.
She previously worked at Innogenetics, Belgium for over 15 years and has since managed several In Vitro teams over the last decade. From 2008 until 2013 she was Head of the In Vitro Immunogenicity group at AlgoNomics (Ghent, Belgium) and Lonza Applied Protein Services (Cambridge, UK).
Sofie co-founded ImmunXperts in 2014 with the aim of supporting drug development processes in the fields of immuno-oncology, immunogenicity assessments and cellular therapy. She will be presenting on the topic of "Unwanted Immunogenicity and Functionality Testing of Immuno Oncology Drugs"
• Tools for early unwanted immunogenicity assessment: in silico and in vitro assays
• In vitro functional testing to accelerate immune oncology drug design
• Optimal Early lead selection
Delegates will have the opportunity to hear exclusive insights from Sofie and 15 other industry experts and scientific pioneers as they discuss current key areas for development, future potential therapies advancements, and provide revisions of regulations. In addition to the two-day conference, two interactive workshops will be taking place on 25th September, led by the CEO of LucidQuest and the CEO of ImmuneBiotech AB respectively.
Visit the event website to view the latest agenda, as well as exclusive downloadable content such as the workshop programs, speaker interviews and the chair’s letter of invitation at http://www.immuno-oncology-conference.com/einpr
*scitecheuropa.eu
