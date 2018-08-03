IT Governance introduces ISO 27001 distance learning

ELY, CAMBRIDGESHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, August 3, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IT Governance, a leading provider of information security accredited training courses and ISO 27001 expertise, is delighted to announce the launch of its ISO27001 Certified ISMS Foundation (Distance Learning) training course.



Developed by industry experts with extensive ISO 27001 implementation experience, this modular recording of IT Governance’s popular one-day classroom course provides all the benefits of achieving an ISO 27001 qualification in a more convenient and cost-efficient format than traditional training methods.



Alan Calder, founder and executive chairman of IT Governance, said: “We are delighted to be able to offer one of our most popular ISO 27001 training courses in a more accessible format.”



“IT Governance’s ISO 27001 distance learning courses offer a flexible method of study, allowing delegates to break free from the commitments of traditional training and gain an internationally recognised cyber security qualification from anywhere in the world, at a time and pace that suits them.”



Delivered by Alice Baker, senior information risk consultant at IT Governance, this seven-module training session is built on the foundations of our extensive practical experience helping organisations achieve ISO 27001 certification. It covers:



An overview of available standards and management system documentation;

The benefits of information security management system (ISMS) certification;

An overview of ISO 27001 and its applications;

The key elements of ISMS implementation project planning;

The core elements of an ISMS;

The key steps of an ISO 27001 risk assessment; and

An overview of the ISO 27001 Annex A controls.



Having trained more than 7,000 professionals on ISMS implementations and audits worldwide, IT Governance are the global authorities on ISO 27001, and the introduction of distance learning for one its most popular ISO 27001 training courses is a welcome addition to the company’s ability to provide comprehensive information security solutions for any organisation.



IT Governance offers a variety of certified training courses, security testing services, books, toolkits, software and consultancy services.



To learn more about ISO 27001 or book your place on one of IT Governance’s courses, please visit the website, email servicecentre@itgovernancegulf.com or call 00 800 48 484 484.