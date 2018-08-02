IATA's CEIV-Pharma Certification or HSA's GDP Certification?
SMi’s 13th Annual Cold Chain Distribution 2018LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 2, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Players throughout the pharmaceutical supply chain are experiencing growing pressure to gain accreditation for handling the high-value, temperature-sensitive cargo, as having a certification becomes more commonplace, rather than an exceptional feat in the industry.
There are currently 2 different measures of standards, one is IATA's CEIV-Pharma Certification and the other is HSA's GDP Certification.
There are major players on both sides of the fence which hold – GDP-compliant certificates and CEIV-pharma certifications. While many pharma-centric companies opt for one or the other, some diversify their portfolios with a combination of the two frameworks, like Swiss WorldCargo, who has gained its CEIV-Pharma certification this week, assuring that all segments of its supply chain network, operating in more than 84 countries, meet the strict
temperature - control standards set by IATA.*
Industry leaders have their own opinions on the debate...
Nathan de Valck, cargo manager at major pharma-hub Brussels Airport has said that GDP standards are a good foundation, but that there is “no real checklist,” associated with the framework. IATA’s CEIV standards, on the other hand, “actually take GDP standards and translate them to actionable items for our industry.”*
To hear more information, updates and the regulatory aspect of both certifications, register your place and explore how companies are remaining GDP compliant from key opinion leaders on an exclusive panel discussion. Details below.
PANEL DISCUSSION: 'What are the main challenges surrounding the regulatory compliance of Cold Chain and where should pharma companies be looking to invest?'
The panellists will look into:
- How updates to GDP guidelines look to effect everyday practise throughout the supply chain
- How to ensure quality and validation throughout the supply chain
- Logistics coordination: engaging with 3PL providers to improve visibility and efficiency throughout the supply chain whilst remaining compliant to regulations
- Moderator: Tony Wright, CEO, Exelsius
Panellists:
- Bob Hayes, Director, SeerPharma
- Dr Stephen Mitchell, Quality Lead Logistics Partnerships, GSK
- Francisco Rizzuto, Cargo Specialist, Manager for Europe, IATA
- Sue Lee, Director, Hexagon Supply Chain
- Yoram Eshel, Founder and CEO, Loginor Ltd
Download the full speaker line-up in the download centre
For those looking to attend, there is currently a £300 early-bird saving, ending September 28th.
To register or download the brochure, please visit the website at: www.coldchain-distribution.com/ein
SMi presents the 13th annual industry leading conference:
Cold Chain Distribution 2018
Date: 10th – 11th December 2018
Location: Copthorne Tara Hotel, London UK
Website: www.coldchain-distribution.com/ein
Source: *https://bit.ly/2vpp0Xp
