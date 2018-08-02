Energy Therapist Dr. Ronald Boivin to be Featured on CUTV News Radio

EDMONTON, ALBERTA, CANADA, August 2, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Recent studies indicate that positive thinking does not help much with curing cancer. That may be true, but we can improve the quality of life for these patients and their families during this difficult time.

Dr. Ronald Boivin is an energy therapist specializing in complementary medicine to support people as they navigate medical issues, mental health, even spiritual issues. Dr. Boivin supports his clients along with other healthcare professionals and counseling professionals to help get them through the rough spots and resolve any difficulties they many have.

“People with chemotherapy will typically come to me the day before or day of their chemotherapy treatment,” explains Dr. Boivin. “We do energy treatments on their body to make sure that the electricity in their body flows properly and that any anxiety they have can be reduced to a manageable rate.”

Dr. Boivin possesses a strong background in the sciences, theology and in the liberal arts. He accesses all of that knowledge to help an individual client or family or group of people to get through whatever difficulties that are preventing them from living in peace.

“It's a matter of helping these people navigate this experience with grace and dignity without having too much damage to the body or spirit or social systems or their family,” Dr. Boivin.

Dr. Boivin knows firsthand how difficult this process can be. In 1992, he was been diagnosed many years ago with a terminal liver illness.

“My specialist informed me I would likely be dead within a couple of years,” recalls Dr. Boivin, “but he said if there's one man who can help me, it was a medical doctor who was also an acupuncturist and traditional Chinese healer. This was in 1992. As you can tell, I'm still very much alive. I studied with this medical doctor and that's what led me into the energy area. Then I studied energy psychology and energy medicine and started looking at all the different healing techniques that offered some sort of healing help for people.”

Dr. Boivin says he made a deal with the divine. He couldn’t be selfish; he had to share what he’d learned with others who may not have the strength and good fortune to do so.

“I’m proud of my ability to improve the world by dealing with one issue at a time. That is really my intention, to help people see some hope. It's a very, very real thing for me because I was given that chance of hope. I really want to give that to other people as well.”

