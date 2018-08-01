Winnov Announces the Newest Version of Its Recorder Monitoring and Management Software with Command Center 2.4

Command Center 2.4 offers a new operating mode and makes scheduling and management of recordings even simpler.

SANTA CLARA, CA, USA, August 1, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SANTA CLARA, CA, July 18, 2018 -- Winnov announces Command Center 2.4, the latest version of its remote monitoring and control software for Cbox multi-source recorders. Command Center 2.4 features an updated third-party scheduler, enhancements to the recordings management tool, and a new mode for local capture and streaming. The updates extend options for video production and streamlines scheduling activities and management of recordings.

Command Center 2.4 provides expanded options for video production with its new local operation mode. This new feature enables users to operate the Cbox recorder locally for setup and control. The same recorder can also be remotely monitored and managed through the client application, allowing users to record and stream remotely or at the appliance.

The updated scheduler simplifies scheduling of capture and live broadcasting activities with a more intuitive layout and workflow. Users can now associate multiple rooms to any Cbox appliances. Additionally, the Command Center scheduler tool has been better integrated with third-party calendars including Google Calendar, Outlook, and Kaltura, allowing users to schedule recordings and live streams with familiar tools.

Along with a new scheduler, enhancements to the recordings management tool makes accessing, previewing, and managing Cbox recordings even easier.

Recordings can now be accessed via auto-generated links within the Command Center user interface, enabling users to preview videos that are published to their content management system (CMS) and local folders.

Also, users can now manually publish completed Cbox recordings from the Command Center user interface. This new option supports deployments where manual publishing is preferred over automated workflows and provides a way to re-upload recordings after any unsuccessful attempts.

Winnov is a technology leader in video capture & streaming and maker of Cbox – the AV platform that evolves with customer needs. Cbox solutions provide organizations with a cost-effective way to easily capture and share rich media experiences. Fortune 500 companies, leading universities, training organizations, and government agencies rely on Cbox to create the most engaging live and on-demand video experiences for the web and mobile devices. For more information, visit www.winnov.com.

