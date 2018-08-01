Fraudsters Radio Show exposes scammers and fraudsters everywhere in every industry…LIVE and IN PERSON!
Hear the latest scams and how to avoid becoming a victimRESTON, VA, USA, August 1, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Storm Bradford and Laurie Zoock pair up to co-host Fraudsters Radio every Monday from 1 to 2 pm eastern time on amfm247.com. With fraud increasing exponentially, Bradford and Zoock decided it was time to get the truth out to the public on important fraud topics. There’s no fake news here! Each broadcast is a case study of one popular scam, what you can do to avoid becoming a victim, and what you can do if you’ve already been scammed. Guests include experts from the FBI and the IRS as well as attorneys and other experts.
The hosts accept suggestions for story ideas on Fraudsters Radio Facebook page. Listeners can also call in live to ask questions.
Storm Bradford, a well-known civil and criminal litigation consultant, is a leading authority on annulling indictments. Out of his litigation support company, Law Partner On Call came Mortgage Fraud Examiners, which helps homeowners and their lawyers eliminate their foreclosure problems, while also exposing related scammers who victimize homeowners with useless foreclosure rescue schemes. He also founded Mortgage Note & Portfolio Examiners, a company that examines mortgage notes sold to pension funds, hedge funds and other investors by the major banks, and such entities as Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac.
Laurie Zoock is a nationally syndicated consumer advocacy radio host, owner of Credit Education Consultants, and a consumer advocate who has been a victim of fraud. Past shows include The Half Empty, Half Full Consumer Advocacy Radio Show and The World of Laurie Zoock.
About Fraudsters Radio
Fraudsters Radio was created to alert the public to rip- off artists, scammers and schemers, and to help consumers recognize these con artists before becoming victims. Previous podcasts are available at
http://amfm247podcast.info/admin/category/fraudsters/
