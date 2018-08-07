Sureline Systems Expands Functionality For Industry Leading SUREedge Migrator
Among the new features included are:
• Support for migrating Windows 2016 clients from/to Hyper-v 2016
As adoption of Windows and Hyper-v 2016 increases, the number of requests for migrating from or two that platform is increasing. In order to meet our customer’s needs we have added support for the Windows 2106 Hypervisor to complement Windows 2016 client support.
• Streamlined and simplified discovery and pre-requisite checking
Enhanced processes that speed setup time and shorten time to starting migration have been added. By identifying potential problems and roadblocks and suggesting remediations, the user now can get to migrating rapidly, even with uniquely configured and non-standard systems.
• Simplified Store space management and reclamation
By improving the interfaces for managing the storage space used by SUREedege Migrator, the user can reclaim space used by systems that have completed the migration process. This allows the user to more efficiently use possibly scarce storage resources when doing large migrations and/or migrations in waves.
• Expanded support for Windows Domain users
Increased support for operating within a Windows Domain environment, allowing Domain user accounts to drive the entire migration process and automating the recovery of systems with domain membership. This reduces the administrative work required for managing the migration process and simplifying the overall process for systems in domains.
• Added support for Azure managed disks
Allows the user to specify systems migrated to Azure use storage in the “managed disk” class. This gives the user access to more Azure storage offerings, exposing a wider variety of cost options for migrated systems.
“We are very excited to announce these new features,” said George Symons, COO, Sureline Systems, Inc. “We believe these add substantial benefits for our customers allowing them to migrate efficiently, reliably and error-free without interrupting their production environments and with dramatically decreased downtime.”
SUREedge Migrator supports the leading hypervisors including VMware, Hyper-v and Nutanix AHV and is qualified with the leading Cloud environments including Google Cloud, AWS, Azure, Oracle Cloud and OpenStack Liberty. During migration, SUREedge injects the necessary drivers and performs other transformations to ensure bootability of the migrated servers when migrating from one hypervisor/cloud environment to a different one. SUREedge Migrator allows organizations to migrate complete workloads to new infrastructure inside a data center, from data center to data center, to public clouds, between clouds, or from a cloud back to on-premises.
Unique capabilities in the SUREedge® platform include an agentless architecture for ease of installation and minimal impact on production servers, a plan driven UI that allows tens, hundreds or thousands of servers to be migrated in an automated process, and automated transformations so that the migrated VMs are ready to run on the target hypervisor. The software is easy to deploy, highly scalable, hardware and hypervisor agnostic.
SUREedge Migrator captures application consistent images from any physical or virtual server. These point-in-time images are then replicated using efficient deduplication, compression and encryption, to a local or remote site or Cloud. SUREedge Migrator includes a migration planner to develop an end-to-end plan to automate the overall migration process. The plan identifies which machines are to be migrated and when, and defines any interrelationships between servers that create complex applications. SUREedge leverages its automated transformation functionality to migrate from any source to any target, local or remote site or Cloud, where dissimilar hardware or operating environments can be used at the source and target.
About Sureline Systems
Sureline's patented, award winning SUREedge® is a proven enterprise-class software solution for Cloud Migration, Cloud Disaster Recovery, Datacenter Consolidation and Application Mobility. SUREedge reduces risk through encrypted and efficient data transmission, and reliable transformation of the entire application, its data and interdependencies from source server to the target server virtualization or Cloud. It is easy-to- deploy and manage through a single UI, with automated discovery, no agents to install, and is completely non-disruptive. SUREedge is source and destination agnostic working to/from any physical server, any hypervisor (including hyperconverged infrastructures), any cloud, and any storage. Customers worldwide trust SUREedge to meet their workload migration, disaster recovery and application mobility objectives. Sureline is headquartered in San Jose, CA., and its products and services are available through a global network of VARs and technology service providers.
