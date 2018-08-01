Maximiti Brings Negotiation to SMEs
Small businesses now have an even playing field in negotiations
As well accountants offering their own skills to help their SME clients prosper, many are choosing to work collaboratively with other professions. Now, through Maximiti, their clients can draw upon the skills of trained and experienced negotiators in a wide range of business scenarios.
"The beauty of our offering for the accountant is that he or she can introduce us and work with us to help their clients achieve better outcomes in business negotiations either when pitched against bigger firms or those of a similar size" , says Norman Younger , director and lead negotiator at Maximiti.
He explains that the cost of a professional negotiator will pay itself back quickly many times over and allows the accountant to play an active role throughout the process while gaining the all important kudos for having brought the client and negotiator together.
