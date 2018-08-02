Issued by MTS Management Group

Independent Artist’s New Single a Call for Love and Positivity

Miranda Writes to release “Time to Time” August 3rd, 2018

What's most compelling about her sound is her ability to seamlessly fuse myriad influences... from 90's rap to today's best dance music into her sound, thus making it accessible, as well as artful.”
— Randy Radic, HuffPost Contributor

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 2, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- There is no denying that the world is in dire need of greater togetherness, love, and a lot more fun. For Hip Hop artist Miranda Writes, being able to inspire her listeners through her upbeat, playful tracks is what making music is all about.

“Time to Time is about the freedom and peace I find when I’m creating music. Music is my refuge and there’s nothing in this world that makes my soul feel better than the vibes I feel when I’m writing or on the mic.”

Beginning first with poetry at 16, Miranda transitioned to songwriting just one year later, when she discovered her uncanny ability to flip her verses over beats.

Music is not Miranda’s only strength or creative outlet. On top of a fast-growing career, Miranda Writes is also a college student with a 3.9 GPA, as well as a talented snowboarder. It’s obvious Miranda brings her strong work ethic and upbeat vibes wherever she goes.

“What's most compelling about her sound is her ability to seamlessly fuse myriad influences, ranging from 90's rap to today's best dance music into her sound, thus making it accessible, as well as artful,” commented music critic, novelist and Huffpost contributor Randy Radic.

Miranda Writes is currently in collaboration with producer Cool Typhoon, whose beats have appeared on E’s The Platinum Life and Oxygen’s The Bad Girls Club. Together, they will release Miranda’s next project, “In My Head.”

Miranda Writes debuts “Time to Time” August 3rd, 2018 alongside a music video. “Time to Time” can be downloaded here. https://soundcloud.com/mirandawriteslpd/miranda-writes-time-to-time/s-VqkTa


About Miranda Writes: New York City-based artist Miranda Writes creates lyrically-focused hip-hop with an eclectic sound that crosses genres and decades. Inspired by the 90' hip-hop and contemporary music, Miranda has a modern yet back-to-the basic sound powered by her original lyrics. In January of 2018, Miranda Writes’ 2017 album Know Your Worth was awarded the 2018 Rap Album of the Year, by the Warlock Asylum for its uplifting message told through her compelling rhymes. When not on the mic during the winter Miranda loves to snowboard, which opened new commercial markets for her besides music such as fashion, snowboarding, and fitness. Her goal is to ultimately make a positive impact on the music industry and her fans.


Time to Time - Dropping Friday 8/3

About

MTS Management Group is more than just an artist management/publicity/promotions company…It is where INDIE artists get MAJOR exposure! Specializing in full-service artist management, publicity and promotions, radio and social media campaigns for new and established independent artists and indie labels, MTS Management Group and MTS Records are on the cutting edge of today’s new music business. Founded in 2010 by Award-winning songwriter, musician and producer, Michael Stover. A music industry veteran of over 30 years, Michael is a graduate of the Art Institute of Pittsburgh, with a degree specializing in the Music and Video business. Michael has used that education to gain a wealth of experience within the industry: from retail music manager and DJ, to two-time Billboard Magazine Contest winning songwriter, performer and chart-topping producer, and finally, award-winning artist manager, publicist, promoter and label president. In just 7 years, MTS Records has released 32 Top 40 New Music Weekly country chart singles, including TWELVE #1s and 8 Top 85 Music Row chart singles.

