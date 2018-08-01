Health Performance Specialists Taps Nationally Recognized Physician for Advisory Board

Health Performance Specialists announced today the advisory board appointment of Marlin W. Schul, MD, MBA, RVT, FACPh.

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Health Performance Specialists announced today the advisory board appointment of Marlin W. Schul, MD, MBA, RVT, FACPh. Dr. Schul is Medical Director and CEO of Lafayette Regional Vein and Laser Center, President-Elect of the American College of Phlebology, and author of Practical Phlebology: Starting and Managing a Phlebology Practice. Dr. Schul was specifically selected for his combination of leadership in venous and lymphatic medicine, academic achievements, and practical experience in operating and managing a successful vein treatment center.

Dr. Schul received his medical degree from Indiana University and completed a categorical residency in Emergency Medicine at Methodist Hospital, Indianapolis, Indiana. He transitioned his career to Venous & Lymphatic Medicine in 2002 after receiving immersion training in the comprehensive management of venous and lymphatic disease. His research background spans medical school, residency, and private practice yielding over one dozen peer-reviewed journal publications and multiple research grant awards. Dr. Schul is a Diplomate of the American Board of Venous and Lymphatic Medicine and board certified by the American Board of Emergency Medicine. He is a Fellow of the American College of Phlebology, Distinguished Fellow of the American Venous Forum, and member of the American Medical Association, Indiana State Medical Association, and the Tippecanoe County Medical Society.

“We are very excited that Dr. Schul will be serving on our advisory board,” said Chris Pittman, M.D., CEO of Health Performance Specialists. “He is a nationally and internationally recognized venous and lymphatic medicine expert including thermal ablation techniques -- both Endovenous Laser Treatment and Radiofrequency Ablation, Ambulatory Phlebectomy and other microsurgical techniques, as well as DVT and PE blood clot diagnosis and management. Dr. Schul is very well respected by our venous and lymphatic medicine colleagues and literally wrote the book on managing a vein care practice.”

About Health Performance Specialists

Health Performance Specialists, LLC, is a physician-led Management Services Organization network of independent physicians that helps physicians to compete, succeed, and thrive. A 21-year cancer survivor with over 25 years in medical practice and practice management our Managing Director, Christopher Pittman, M.D., understands what medical practices need to be successful in a constantly changing healthcare marketplace. He is a nationally recognized expert in health care policy, medical economics, and health information technology including EMR, medical informatics, and telemedicine. HPS executive team members are nationally recognized experts in digital media, design thinking, operations, and financial intelligence. Our team provides industry leading services to aligned network physicians to positively benefit each other and our patients.

About Lafayette Regional Vein and Laser Center

Lafayette Regional Vein and Laser Center specializes in the diagnosis and treatment of both medical and cosmetic vein conditions for Varicose Veins, Spider Veins, Blue Veins and more. We offer a collection of treatment options including VenaCure, EVLT Endovenous Laser Treatment, Venefit procedure using ClosureFast Endovenous Radiofrequency Ablation (RFA), Venaseal, Varithena, Large Vein Chemical Ablation, Small Vein Sclerotherapy, and Microphlebectomy. Lafayette Regional Vein and Laser Center is led by a board-certified physician, and centrally located in Lafayette, Indiana. Learn more at Lafayetteveins.com or call (765) 807-2770.

