Leading UVI Stretch Wrap Supplier B2B Industrial Packaging Announces Complete Line of Sun-Protecting Product

ADDISON, ILL., UNITED STATES, August 1, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Leading UVI stretch wrap supplier B2B Industrial Packaging just announced the availability of a full range of ultra violet inhibiting (UVI) stretch film. These films resist UV damage that ordinarily occurs when standard stretch film is exposed to sunlight. They are ideal for products that are typically stored in outdoor yards for extended periods—which experts define as longer than 60 days--but can vary depending on the intensity of conditions.

When exposed to direct sunlight, all untreated plastics degrade quickly. When this happens, the film starts to yellow, becomes chalky and eventually breaks down completely. More important than cosmetics, UV exposure weakens the film, causing it to crack.

While sunlight is the primary source of UV light, it isn’t the only source. Other culprits are fluorescent lighting and UV-curing appliances such as medical devices and high intensity lamps.

The ultra-violet stabilizer additive protects the stretch film from photo degradation while maintaining strength and load integrity during outdoor exposure. These stabilizers can potentially double the resistance to degradation—providing up to a year of continuous outdoor protection.

Not only does UVI film protect the product itself; it protects packaging by providing fade resistance. Also, if the UVI film is opaque, it deters pilferage by concealing the pallet contents.

B2B Industrial Packaging President Bill Drake said, “While these films are ideal for geographic areas where the sun is intense, they make sense wherever products are stored outdoors for long periods. One of the many value adds we offer our clients is the expertise of our packaging specialists. They are well-equipped to provide advice on the best type of UVI stretch film for the application.”

Servicing more than 6,000 active clients, B2B Industrial Packaging sells a full range of packaging equipment and supplies including steel strapping, stretch film, and fasteners to clients throughout the U.S. and Mexico. B2B Industrial Packaging is unique in that it also operates three state-of-the-art strapping and fastener tool repair facilities in Addison, Ill.; Eugene, Ore., and Sacramento, Calif that service the entire U.S. Headquarters are in Addison, Ill. with additional locations in Fort Worth, Texas; Houston; Oakland, Calif.; Los Angeles; Portland, Ore.; Eugene, Ore.; and Seattle. To contact B2B Industrial Packaging, call 1-877-222-5747, email Caitlin Montgomery at cmontgomery@b2bind.com, or visit www.B2BInd.com.

