Arica Ohanisian Wins Best of Los Angeles Award- “Best Life Insurance Agent- 2018”

“My mission is to help create financial peace of mind and guide my clients on a path to a successful retirement,” Arica Ohanisian.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Arica Ohanisian has won the Best of Los Angeles Award for “Best Life Insurance Agent- 2018”, according to Aurora DeRose, award coordinator for the Best of Los Angeles Award community. (https://www.facebook.com/BestofLosAngelesAwards/).

An acclaimed life insurance agent with New York Life Insurance Company in Glendale, California, Ohanisian is licensed and certified. Successfully practicing for nearly six years, Ohanisian takes pride in taking the time to understand her clients’ unique needs and working hard to create an effective strategy to achieve their financial goals.

“Taking the appropriate steps now can help secure my clients’ well being today, tomorrow, and for years to come,” Ohanisian explains. “I take the time to listen to my clients’ goals and formulate solutions to overcome their challenges. Showing them the insurance value proposition builds loyalty.”

Practicing insurance since 2013, Ohanisian has respectfully provided effective financial services to the Los Angeles community. She has successfully helped people save for their first homes, college funds for their children, as well as comfortable retirement plans for themselves.

Paloma R. of Marina Del Rey, CA, praises, “I can't speak highly enough of Arica Ohanisian. She was so logical, professional, and considerate when considering the best financial strategy that would help me achieve my retirement goals. She explained every step and helped me formulate a realistic savings plan. Now, I’m well on my way toward a peaceful retirement.”

The “Best of Los Angeles Award” community was formed three years ago and consists of over 3,900 professional members living and working in Southern California. It celebrates the best people, places and things in Los Angeles with a slogan “No Ads. No B.S. Only the Best.”

“The mission of the community is to celebrate the best of Los Angeles, and allow its community members to connect with other members who share the highest standards of quality and integrity,” said DeRose.

“The good news is that it’s never too late, or too early, to prepare for your financial future,” Ohanisian concludes. “I’m interested in providing the financial guidance, tools, and solutions to help you succeed.”

Agent License# CA0I40094

New York Life Insurance Company

801 N Brand Blvd. Suite 1400

Glendale, CA 91203

(818) 434-2474

aohanisian@ft.newyorklife.com

http://newyorklife.com/agent/aohanisian

