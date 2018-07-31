Burisma Group supports Ukraine’s largest kids festival “Chornomorski Games” Burisma places great importance on creating favorable conditions for talented Ukrainians, supporting and enhancing the energy of Ukrainian song worldwide The company initiated a special prize for the "Best Ukrainian Original Song" in order to support the talented youth and develop Ukrainian music

KYIV, KYIV, UKRAINE, August 1, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The International Energy Group Burisma became a patron of the XVI All-Ukrainian charitable kids’ festival “Chornomorski Games”. This year's vocal contest received over 500 participants from all over the country. Fifty of them, the strongest vocalists, competed for the main prize at the sea-front in Skadovsk.

The Grand Prix of the festival was awarded to Elina Ivashchenko. She also became the winner of the nomination “Girls, senior group”.

“I am very happy. The emotions are incredible. I am holding this statuette in my hands, and I can't believe that this grand prix is mine, I became a winner’, - the laureate of Chornomorski Games Elina Ivashchenko shares her feelings.

Ongoing support for talented children is a major part of the corporate social responsibility program exercised by Ukraine’s largest gas producing company, Burisma Group. The Group’s operating companies are actively involved in infrastructure projects in the regions where they are based. These projects include fixing roads, schools, playgrounds, as well as promoting community growth and development.

The company initiated a special prize for the "Best Ukrainian Original Song" in order to support the talented youth and develop Ukrainian music. This year's winner in this nomination is "Kachayu" song, performed by the duo of Arina Nikonova and Viktor Shevchenko, the laureates of Chornomorski Games as the best band. Special prize from Burisma Group was awarded to the authors of music and words - composer Tymofiy Reshet’ko and poet Andriy Osadchuk.

“Support that we at Burisma offer to talented youngsters is a contribution towards sustainable development of our country. This is the energy for the future, which together with the energy that our company produces, can bring positive change, making our country energy-efficient and secure. Ukraine’s largest song festival has already become recognizable worldwide. For many years now, this annual event facilitates cultural dialogue between different nations and states. Burisma became the festival’s patron, because we fully support this major socio-cultural project and care for Ukraine’s future”, – says Adviser to the Board of Directors at Burisma Group Vadym Pozharskyi.

The company places great importance on creating favorable conditions for talented Ukrainians, supporting and enhancing the energy of Ukrainian song worldwide.

Among the most prominent participants of Chornomorski Games in various years are Tina Karol’, Nadia Dorofeyeva, Nastia Kamens’kyh, Ivan Dorn, Mika Newton, Ivan Berezovs’kyi, Olexandr Panayotov, MamaRika, Julia Voice, Kyrylo Turychenko, Zhenia Anishko, Julia Savina and other Ukrainian performers. This year, the celebrities rocked Skadovsk stage and communicated their song energy to Ukrainian public.

