Operation Barbecue Relief Deploys to Carr Fire in California
Operation Barbecue Relief (OBR) sent its Command Center, Smoker trailer “Boss Hog” and expert team of barbecue chefs and other volunteers to Redding, California
Marking its first major deployment of 2018, Operation Barbecue Relief (OBR) sent its Command Center, Smoker trailer “Boss Hog” with a capacity to provide 75000 number of meals per day, and expert team of barbecue chefs and other volunteers to Redding, California this week to provide hot barbecue meals for the victims displaced by the wildfire and the first responders who are battling the blaze.
The Command Center, sponsored by Prairie Fresh/Seaboard, a modified 18-wheeler, and accompanying trailer with five commercial smokers provided by Ole Hickory Pits and a 60,000 watt generator provided by Sunbelt Rentals, is scheduled to arrive on site on Tuesday and will prepare upwards of 6,000 meals per day. The Salvation Army will deliver these meals to the four main evacuation centers in the region.
OBR’s mission is to respond to natural disasters and other situations to help feed displaced residents and emergency personnel. This effort is made possible by the generous donations of food, supplies and funding from across the country.
“As victims absorb the true impact of the disaster, we hope to provide them with some help through friendship and a hot meal during the toughest times,” stated Stan Hays, co-founder and CEO of OBR. “We have a network of volunteers in every state and our California team is ready to go.”
Since its inception in May 2011, OBR has served more than 1.75 million meals with the help of 6500 volunteers. It’s been deployed for a total of 252 days in 46 communities in 24 different states around the U.S.
OBR depends on donations and volunteers to make a difference. Please visit operationbbgrelief.org to learn how to help.
