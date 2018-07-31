Closet Outlet to Launch New Storage Solutions at IWF Lockdowel Booth 8073

Closet Outlet Revolving Closets turn to give additional storage space. Easily assembled with Lockdowel invisible, snap-in fastening.

New Revolving Closet Systems by Closet Outlet Showcased at IWF Atlanta Aug 22-25 in Lockdowel Booth 8073

Lockdowel fasteners give the units smooth, invisible connections--and when assembled it challenges a seasoned carpenter to wonder how the cabinet was constructed.” — Andy Patel, Closet Outlet Owner

ST. CLOUD, FL, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Closet Outlet will show off their newest and highly functional space saving modular storage solutions, featuring the Revolving Storage System by Lazy LeeTM, in Lockdowel Booth 8073 at IWF Atlanta, August 22-25. Closet Outlet uses the Lockdowel simple fastening system to assemble the Revolving Storage Systems and the shelving around them in about an hour.

“Utilizing Lockdowel fasteners the core load bearing structure is not only easy to assemble, but also secure and stable in its daily use,” Andy Patel President and Owner of Closet Outlet says. “Lockdowel fasteners give the units smooth, invisible connections, and when assembled it challenges a seasoned carpenter to wonder how the cabinet was constructed.”

The unique designs of the Revolving Closet Systems require fasteners that have structural stability as the product is a stand-alone unit. “We gain panel to panel and overall structural locking using the Lockdowel fasteners,” Patel says. “With the fasteners totally concealed and the sturdy structural stability of the entire unit, the finished product behaves as if it was made from a single piece.”

Closet Outlet offers 62 different versions of the Revolving Storage System in two heights and four standard colors. Pantry, garage, and closet storage systems range from 27.5 to 42 inches in diameter and standard heights of 85.5 and 92.75 inches. Any height up to 12 feet tall is available.

The Revolving Storage Systems by Lazy Lee are built with a stabilizing dock alleviating the need to anchor the spinning storage units to the floor—while keeping the units stable and able to hold unbalanced loads. The most popular Elite Series, 38.5 inch diameter unit, weighs 300 pounds for shipping. It is made from standard white Melamine with a smooth satin finish. Almond, grey and cocoa colors are offered as standards. Closet Outlet will also manufacture these units in any flavor make, color, or texture of panel material.

With Lockdowel glue-less, tool-less assembly the systems are flat-packed in just one crate, designed by Patel. This reduces shipping costs and ensures the integrity of the product. The most popular Closet Outlet storage system sells for $1,085 but can be purchased for $650 per unit with bulk shipments.

About Closet Outlet

Closet Outlet is fully licensed and mass manufacturers the Revolving Storage System Units by Lazy LeeTM. These rotating cabinets, shelving and hidden storage solutions are manufactured in the leanest, most cost efficient ways so all price savings are passed to customers. From seven walls of a single closet, to one corner, Closet Outlet can fill the storage needs for 100 homes, 500 apartments or just one home. For more information contact: Andy Patel, Closet Outlet, -- 1408 Hamlin Avenue, St. Cloud, Florida. 34771, Andy@Patsons.com Off: (407) 777-3838 or Cell: (407) 505-0865 https://closet-outlet.com

About Lockdowel

Lockdowel provides simple manufacturing, assembly, and installation solutions for cabinets, furniture, closets, and architectural millwork. Patent pending. Lockdowel 41920 Christy Street, Fremont, CA 94538 , (650)477-7112 www.lockdowel.com

Lockdowel fastening for closets can be assembled quickly and disassembled for mobility--then assembled again!