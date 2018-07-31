Cris Crochet Shop Features My Marvellous Monograms Collection at the Film & Comic Con Sheffield
Discover personalised superhero capes and nursery buntings, as well as monogrammed cushions and 3D alphabet pillowsSHEFFIELD, SOUTH YORKSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, July 31, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Designer Cris Salerma of Cris Crochet Shop will be featuring her latest My Marvellous Monograms Collection during the 5th Sheffield Film & Comic Con at the FlyDSA Sheffield on Saturday 18 August and Sunday 19 August, 2018.
Known for inspiring parents, grandparents, aunts and uncles with handmade gift ideas, Cris Crochet Shop lets them delight the beloved children in their lives with creative crochet fun hats and gifts.
My Marvellous Monograms Collection offers customisable handmade gifts, including personalised superhero capes and buntings, as well as monogrammed cushions and 3D alphabet pillows.
For an imaginative gift, the superhero capes are available in red, blue and black, and comes with a customised monogram set on a yellow emblem background.
Discover 3D alphabet pillows that come in 3 sizes: small, medium and large and are available in 11 vibrant colours.
Celebrate uniqueness with personalised buntings that come in 4 remarkable designs. Choose from triangles, hearts, superhero and stars with 11 colour options. These buntings can also be customised with your name.
Find monogram square cushions that are available in these sizes: 30 cm square, 40 cm square and 50 cm square. These are available as a cushion cover or with cushion filling. Take your pick from 11 colours that come with free appliqués.
The superhero gift sets is a combination of the superhero cape, personalised bunting and monogram pillow that come in superhero themed colours at a special discounted price.
Cris Crochet Shop has also been involved in this year’s craft fairs, including the Whirlow Hall Farm Summer Fayre last 8th July, as well as other local events in South Yorkshire (Spire Vintage Fair, Greystones Summer Craft Fair, Dobcroft Summer Fayre). You can catch up with Cris’s holiday collection when Cris Crochet Shop makes a comeback to the Whirlow Hall Farm in their Christmas Fayre on 24-25 November, 2018.
Individually crafted by hand, every crochet item makes use of only the finest soft yarn manufactured in Yorkshire, England. My Marvellous Monograms Collection ranges in price from £3.50 to £50 (US$4 - US$71). This unique summer collection is also exclusively sold on Cris Crochet Shop on Etsy where these products are currently available until mid-September. Become a member of the Cris Crochet VIP Club to enjoy exclusive previews and discounts on upcoming collections.
