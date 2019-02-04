Cris Crochet Shop Releases its New Spring Line: The Joie de Vivre Collection

Cris Crochet Shop's new Joie de Vivre Collection

Exquisite handmade berets with Yorkshire-made yarn, featuring embellishments of crochet flowers, bows, butterflies, with silver stars, rhinestones and crystals

SHEFFIELD, SOUTH YORKSHIRE, ENGLAND, February 4, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cris Salerma, the creator and designer of Cris Crochet Shop , is releasing her new Spring line named the Joie de Vivre Collection . Each handmade French-inspired beret will be individually made by Cris herself. The Joie de Vivre Collection will be released on Friday, 8th February 2019.Cris Crochet Shop is known for inspiring fun-loving people with creative fun hats that delight the beloved children in their lives, as well as inspire the gift-giver to get in touch with the fun kid in themselves. Her business has just celebrated its first year anniversary, and she is happy to spread delight in every fun-loving child, both small and big, young and old.For the first time, Cris Salerma has created an entire product line of her customers’ favourite and most popular French-inspired berets. These handmade berets are designed to showcase exquisite embellishments of pretty crochet flowers, bows, butterflies, and some bejewelled with Swarovski crystals and pearl alloy rhinestones, that make fun-loving girls and ladies feel as though they were enjoying a scrumptious tea party in gay ol' Paris.To support Yorkshire's local industries and the global effort to minimise carbon footprint, all products are handmade with locally-sourced yarn from Yorkshire. Some of the berets are made with premium local air-jet spun alpaca wool blend with a subtle metallic thread for a bit of glamour. Alpaca fleece is hypoallergenic, warmer than sheep’s wool, and is as soft and fine as cashmere, which makes for a more comfortable and warmer beret for fun-loving little ladies to have their French-inspired tea parties, especially in the highly unpredictable Spring weather.Her collection also includes two specially designed berets created with lace-style patterns featuring a snowflake design by Brenda Anderson and a floral design by Linda Perlmann, both requiring more focus and a few more stitches than your average ladies hat due to their complexity. To add that Je Ne Sais Quoi to these stunning berets, they are complemented with Swarovski pear drop crystals and pearl alloy rhinestones.Each individual beret has its own name. A few examples are:• The Snow Queen – Brenda Anderson’s design of raised snowflake pattern, with pearl alloy rhinestone flowers;• The Fleur de Lis – featuring Linda Perlmann’s design of raised floral pattern, with Swarovski pear drop crystals;• The Sunburst Beret – Phoebe Gaughan’s pattern, a post-stitch-riddled radiant beret in trendy colour-changing yarn: Stylecraft’s Colour Pool April Showers, Heatwave, and Indian Summer;• The Sorbet Selection – featuring Ellen Gormley’s pattern, in delicious sorbet colours such as Fraise, Citron, Framboise, Marmelade and Pistache;• Garden Variety Cloche – Meinhilde and Tomiko of Kiku Corner's pattern, embellished with pretty crochet flowers;• Pinwheel Dreams – A simple pinwheel-shaped beret with a choice of shiny buttons of stars, flowers and pearl alloy rhinestone flowers.The Joie de Vivre Collection ranges in price from £15 to £60 (20 USD - 78 USD), and will be exclusively available from Cris Crochet Shop on Etsy from the 8th of February 2019, where the limited products are scheduled to sell out by the end of Easter 2019.Members of the Cris Crochet VIP Club are given exclusive previews and discounts on all collections. You can join either through our Facebook Group ( www.facebook.com/groups/criscrochetvipclub ), or by joining our e-mail newsletter ( https://eepurl.com/dl3DF5 ). Apart from the Etsy shop, you can also find Cris Crochet on Instagram ( www.instagram.com/criscrochetshop ), as well as Facebook ( www.facebook.com/CrisCrochetShop ).Cris Salerma is excited to welcome her favourite customers to her new Spring line: the Joie de Vivre Collection, as they've been anticipating to see the collection that they've requested for.ABOUT CRIS CROCHET SHOPKnown for inspiring parents, grandparents, aunts, and uncles with handmade gift ideas, Cris Crochet Shop lets them delight the beloved children in their lives with creative crochet fun hats and delightful gifts. The shop was the result of Cris’s new-found passion for crochet and delighting her daughter. Prior to starting her shop, our designer was a professor of engineering in Manila, a research associate in Tokyo and London, and a local teacher of science and maths. Cris’s crochet skills only came about after the birth of her one and only daughter 6 years ago. This was a complete surprise for her family and friends as crafting involving fabric was a complete no-go activity for Cris as she was always last in class growing up in Manila. While watching and nurturing her daughter grow, her crochet skills grew as well with every gift giving opportunity, mostly for her friends’ tots. The inspiration for her first collection, which was the rainbow unicorn hat, a Christmas gift for her daughter’s best friend, was the trigger in which the shop was started. Since then, Cris Crochet Shop’s most loyal customers have enjoyed gifting their special little (and not so little) people with her fun and whimsical creations. Cris Crochet Shop has been featured in the Star Tribune, Daily Herald, The Press, Oxford Times, Boston Herald, Northern Echo, Digg, Union Tribune, and The Herald, as well as various local craft markets and fairs. She has been interviewed by Renae Christine, and has been awarded with Renae Christine's Leading Handcrafter Award less than a year into her handmade business, and continues to inspire and be inspired by other handmade business owners.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.