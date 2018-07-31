Advanced Biofuels Canada’s national voice continues to grow with new global leaders
New federal and provincial opportunities driving interest in Canada’s biofuels sector
“Our organization’s effectiveness since 2005, and the potential that the world’s leading clean fuel developers see in Canada and its provinces, is resulting in further growth in membership. These companies bring the capability to tap new feedstocks, deploy both novel and proven technologies, and support our industry’s growth. They also bring with them an appreciation for the indispensable role that today’s generation of biofuel producers play in their future success; it’s a potent combination,” stated ABFC board chair, Ron Cardwell.
The new members include fuel distributors, global technology developers, and strategic compliance services providers:
Canada Clean Fuels is one of the fastest growing fuel distributors in Canada and was the first to bring biodiesel into Canada. Now the largest voluntary blender in Ontario, the company provides onsite fuel delivery services (both to large tanks and wheel to wheel direct fleet fuelling) for diesel, biodiesel blends, gas, ethanol and propane.
Canfor Pulp, is a global leader in pulp, paper and green energy production, and has established a joint venture with Licella, a company based in Australia, for the purposes of converting pulpmill waste streams into renewable, stable biocrude and biochemicals.
EcoEngineers is a renewable energy consulting firm with core strengths in audit, compliance management and renewable energy consulting. Since 2009 the firm has advised many energy sector firms in the leading global renewable and low carbon fuel regulations and in carbon pricing markets.
Honeywell UOP is an international leader in process technology, catalysts, adsorbents, process plants, and consulting services to the petroleum refining, petrochemical, and gas processing industries. Its drop-in renewable fuel technologies are used commercially in the US and Europe.
In May 2017, ABFC announced the addition of Ensyn Corporation, Iogen, LanzaTech, OPIS, Steeper Energy, and Targray to its membership.
Canada’s provinces and the federal government are both bringing forward new and expanded regulations that will provide larger markets for the full range of biofuels. Coupled with carbon pricing and cleantech investment programs, this can create competitive conditions to attract new production projects here in Canada.
