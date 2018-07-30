ITsavvy offers secure electronics recycling for businesses through Goodwill

ITsavvy President and CEO Mike Theriault

ADDISON, ILL., UNITED STATES, July 30, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ITsavvy just announced that it is partnering with Goodwill to offer secure electronics recycling to businesses. Goodwill is ITsavvy’s preferred recycler; the organization provides safe and secure recycling and revenue generated from this work is reinvested in Goodwill’s mission programs that provide job training and placement in southeastern Wisconsin and metropolitan Chicago.

ITsavvy President and CEO Mike Theriault said, “Working with Goodwill E-cycle provides another opportunity for us to give back in many ways. Through the electronic waste that our clients give to Goodwill, they are able to provide services that are putting people to work in our community. And it’s also helping to keep millions of pounds of electronic waste out of landfills.”

Goodwill’s E-cycle program addresses the growing issue of electronic waste. As the pace of technology continues to increase, so does the volume of electronics that are no longer being used. In fact, electronics waste is the most rapidly growing segment of municipal solid waste streams.

Developing the E-cycle program, which prevents millions of pounds of electronic waste from entering landfills, was a logical step for the organization known for social and environmental responsibility.

The recycling and refurbishment takes place in Goodwill’s newly designed processing facility that uses the latest technology and equipment to handle materials.

Technology donations that are given to Goodwill E-cycle are secure throughout the recycling and refurbishment process. Transportation, receiving, onsite security and material flow have all been designed to protect the chain of custody and to assure Goodwill’s partners that their data can never be recovered. Equipment that is sent to Goodwill will either be scrubbed, refurbished and sold online by Goodwill or it will be disassembled and recycled. Revenue is reinvested in the communities Goodwill serves.

Goodwill’s E-cycle operations are R2:2013, ISO 14001, and OHSAS 18001 certified to ensure safety and security. Data destruction procedures have been audited and validated by third parties.

Vice President of Sales and Strategic Solutions for Goodwill Mike Matus said, “Our business partners can rely on us as a secure resource for their electronic waste, and our R2 Certification gives them peace of mind that our upstream and downstream vendors are as careful as we are with their materials. We are proud that ITsavvy has chosen Goodwill E-cycle to be their preferred electronics recycling partner.”

