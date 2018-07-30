Nor-Tech Provides HPC Technology for IceCube and LIGO Nobel Prize Projects

Nor-Tech just announced a major physics discovery made possible by the powerful HPC technology they provide to two Nobel Prize projects, IceCube and LIGO.

MINNEAPOLIS, MINN., UNITED STATES, July 30, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nor-Tech, the leading experts on Linux-based high-performance technology solutions, just announced a major physics discovery; the first visible detection of a neutrino event. This was made possible by the powerful HPC technology the company continues to provide to two Nobel Physics Prize winning projects, IceCube and LIGO.

Nor-Tech Executive Vice President Jeff Olson said, “This is an exciting time for all of us at Nor-Tech—knowing that the HPC solutions we are developing truly are changing our view of the world. We offer our sincerest congratulations to both the IceCube and LIGO teams for their continual breakthroughs.”

Recently, IceCube was able to visibly pinpoint the source of a neutrino—in this case a blazar. Blazars are supermassive black holes at the center of a galaxy that feed on matter. This feeding process produces visible jets, which IceCube researchers were able to see for the first time.

IceCube is designed specifically to identify neutrinos from space. It's a cube (a kilometer cubed) of Antarctic ice laced with photo-detectors.

Only in 2006 were scientists able to detect astronomical events without the use of visible light, infrared light or microwaves. This was done most notably by LIGO, the hardware that detected gravitational waves. But the IceCube detector started detecting cosmic neutrinos a few years earlier—they just weren’t visible until now.

LIGO was first in one aspect, though: it detected an event where a gravitational wave signal was accompanied a burst of gamma rays (an optical signal). LIGO has since detected these events multiple times.

Nor-Tech has been working with several of the world’s leading research institutions involved with LIGO and IceCube projects for more than 10 years by designing, building, and upgrading HPC technology that made these game-changing discoveries possible.

