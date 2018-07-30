CCS-2 QEB 2018B Desktop, Tablet, Monitor Product Categories Awarded to Ace Computers

Ace CEO John Samborski Ace Computers Custom Technology

Ace Computers was just awarded eight product categories for the U.S. Air Force’s latest CCS-2 QEB 2018B BPA, including desktops, tablets and monitors.

CHCAGO, ILL., UNITED STATES, July 30, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ace Computers just announced that they were awarded eight product categories for the U.S. Air Force’s latest CCS-2 QEB 2018B Blanket Purchase Agreement under the company name J.C. Technology Inc. These products include desktops, small form factor desktops, tablets and monitors. Specifically:

• Ultra-Small Desktops (UDT): the Ace Vision XI Pico

• Performance Desktops (PDT): The Ace LogiCAD 45525 Performance Desktop System

• Agency-Office Desktop (A-ODT-SFF): Ace Vision XIB250SS Small Form Factor System

• Agency-Office Desktop (A-ODT-MT): Ace Vision XIB250STS Mini Tower

• Rugged Convertible Tablet (RCT): Panasonic/CF-20

• 65” Class Display (65 CD): Samsung QB65H

• 75” Class Display (75 CD): Samsung QB75H

• 85” Class Display (85 CD): Samsung QM85D

Ace Computers/J.C. Technology CCS-2 BPA number is FA8055-17-A-1105. Products can be ordered via the AFWay (Air Force Way) e-commerce portal where all of the products offered under CCS-2 will be made available through centralized product catalogs. The purchase price includes the device price, shipping, and warranty.

CCS-2 is a five-year contract, with an option for extensions, awarded to only six companies, including Dell and HP. Authorized CCS-2 BPA buyers include the Department of the Navy, Department of the Air Force, Office of the Secretary of Defense, Defense Health Agency-Air Force (DHAAF), and the White House Communications Agency (WHCA). The contract requires the use of environmentally responsible solutions including Energy Star compliant and EPEAT certified products.

Ace Computers CEO John Samborski said, “We are pleased to be extending our 35-year relationship with the U.S. military in this way and are ready and able to begin accepting orders for these eight outstanding products.”

Founded in 1983, Ace Computers is one of the most established and respected custom technology builders in the world. The company is a Woman-Owned Small Business manufacturer and reseller for the public sector as well as the commercial sector with a stellar record of outstanding customer service, engineering expertise and on-time delivery. Ace Computers is a multi-year CES Award winner and HPCwire Readers’ Choice Award finalist. In addition to some of the finest academic institutions in the U.S., long-term clients include the U.S. Department of Energy and the U.S. Department of Defense. Headquartered in Greater Chicago, additional locations include New York, New Jersey, Florida, Virginia, Nevada, Arizona, Colorado and Washington. To contact Ace Computers, call 1-877-223-2667 or 1-847-952-6900 or visit http://www.acecomputers.com/TopProducts.asp

