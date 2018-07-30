A ‘SEA’lebration! The SEA Lab Marks the End of the 20 Year Celebration with A Special Event.
Redondo Beach, California------July 2018 ------ The SEA Lab, a program of the LA Conservation Corps will culminate the end of the 20 year ‘SEA’lebration on Sunday, August 12. There will be carnival games, touch tanks, kayaking adventures and tasty treats beginning at 10:00AM and running through 4:00PM. With a unique relationship with local power plants as well as the government organization, the Department of Fish and Wildlife, the organization has rescued and rehabilitated thousands of marine animals and used them to educate local students from various schools in the area.
Based on the border of Hermosa and Redondo Beach and located at 1021 N Harbor Drive in Redondo Beach, CA 90277 , the beloved local attraction has rescued thousands of marine animals in a wide array of species including: sea horses, moon jellies, octopus, halibut, sharks, sea bass and many more.
The SEA Lab Director, Maria Madrigal was one of the first people hired at the aquarium and has served in numerous roles before her most recent appointment states: “It’s been wonderful to observe the transformation from a rustic, bare-bones structure to the facility it is today. I’ve observed children I taught in grade school and watched them grow into our high school volunteers and some have become corpsmembers. I’ve witnessed injured marine life get rescued and recover to thriving animals.”
Occupying and rehabbing a once faded building has been a 20-year transformation with SEA Lab picking up multiple beautification awards. The once barely-noticed aquarium now greets nearly 20,000 students and families each year and has become a local tourist attraction for beach-goers and tourists.
About the LA Conservation Corps
The LA Conservation Corps is an environmentally-focused youth development organization. We transform the lives of youth from disadvantaged communities through work and education. Work projects improve the quality of life for our communities and protect the environment for future generations.
www.lacorps.org
https://www.facebook.com/LACorps
https://www.facebook.com/The.SEA.Lab.LACorps/
For more information, contact: Mike Mena at: 310-316-0612
Mike Mena
Los Angeles Conservation Corps
310-913-0625
email us here