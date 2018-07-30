Play2Live Starts Alpha Testing of Its Own Blockchain Level Up Chain TestNet
On July 27, 2018, Play2Live development Department announced the start of alpha testing of its own blockchain Play2Live-Level Up Chain TestNet. The main task of the technicians is to check the system's ability to withstand high loads with a large volume of transactions. According to the company's technical Director Vladislav Arbatov, the LUC blockchain is able to handle the flow of up to 10,000 operations per second. This is the load on the system expected in Play2Live after the beta version of the platform is launched in mid-August.
Vladislav Arbatov said that so-called "nodes" will be used to check the correctness of the Level Up Chain TestNet under heavy loads. The node is an analogue of the torrent client, downloading the blockchain, which is constantly updated. Node publishes only parts of the blockchain, that is a transaction that allows programmers to test financial transactions. Here's how Vladislav commented this case:
«The most important thing for us is to check whether the system can withstand heavy loads. Will it display the data correctly, and will we be able to use Level Up Chain to ensure transparency of transactions? First, we'll launch the nodes. With their help, we will carry out selective operations that users could perform on the platform. Then we will check all possible types of transactions, fix the financial parameters of the blockchain and make the necessary corrections to it, so that everything works like a clock by the launch of the beta test», said Arbatov.
The uniqueness of this test is that Play2Live computer engineers have developed a fairly powerful blockchain that can support up to 10,000 operations per second. This is a bit for the world of cryptocurrency, but for many banks in the real sector of economy, this speed is no longer available. Commenting on the need to increase the capacity of Level Up Chain, Vladislav Arbatov noted that if the system has a high speed of transactions, it will satisfy the needs of the client in the best way. Vladislav said:
«The obvious shortcomings in today's financial system have pushed many people to cryptocurrency and blockchain technology. Making any transactions with cryptocurrencies, it is important that they are very fast. But for us, speed is especially important, because we integrate into our blockchain system Interactive Tasks for Streams Based on Neural Networks. This will provide new level of interaction between platform users and establish economy for the LUC (Level Up Coin) token – the sole mean of payment within P2L», noted Arbatov.
Remind you that in late June, the world's first decentralized streaming platform for gamers and esports fans – implemented algorithms for real-time monitoring of video streaming, recognition of complex objects and video content based on neural network, allowing to set interactive tasks for streams and viewers, and monitor if the task was accomplished. Any other user can support the tasks with LUC tokens or assign their own tasks. A streamer can perform all tasks and receive all tokens or perform some of them and receive less. In case of success streamer receives a reward equal to the price of the task, and in case of a failure all tokens are returned to the viewers.
The check of financial parameters of the level Up Chain TestNet blockchain will be completed in mid-August. Then starts beta-testing, and platform Play2Live finally becomes affordable for the masses. More information about the beta launch will be available later on the P2L information resources and in the media. Follow the news.
About Play2Live
Founded in 2017, Play2Live aims to merge blockchain technology with streaming services. Its mission is to create an ecosystem where every participant — the viewer, the streamer, and the esports tournament organizer — is part of a seamless system that favors interaction among viewers and the diversity of monetization schemes. Everybody can be part of the peer-to-peer interaction, and everybody, even the viewer is able to earn money
Play2Live uses a token called Level Up Coin (LUC) which acts as a sole internal mean of payment within the system. It can be easily converted to other currencies, or to fiat money through a special exchange service/API.
Play2Live achieved hard-cap of token sale in March, 2018, raising $30M.
