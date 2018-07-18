In-game Fortnite Interactive Tasks For Streamers Are Now Available On Play2Live
Play2Live (P2L) – the world’s first decentralized streaming platform for gamers and esports fans – announces that platform users can now assign interactive tasks to streamers in the Fortnite game and monitor their progress, creating a fundamentally new level of interaction between viewers and streamers, and form the economy of LUC token as the solid mean of payment within the platform.
Vladislav Arbatov, Technical Director of the project, confirms that any user of Play2Live platform can now offer a streamer in Fortnite to use specific weapons, equipment, skills within a specified timeframe or on a specific location.
"We are providing unique features for streamers and for their subscribers with the help of which they will be directly affecting the content produced by the streamer. In the game Fortnite, users can ask the player to eliminate 10 opponents using sniper rifles, conduct uninterrupted three hour streams, change the game altogether, etc. Any user can support someone else's tasks using LUC tokens or assign their own tasks." comments Vladislav Arbatov, CTO at Play2Live.
A streamer can select a particular task or several tasks at the same time. If their efforts are successful, they will receive rewards equal to the price set for the task, and in the event of failure, the tokens are returned to the viewers. The question is: how the system would determined if the streamer fulfilled the task? The neural network "watches" the stream and determines with the highest precision whether the task was actually carried out. In fact, the task itself is a smart contract with a deposit in LUC tokens, or an analog of the escrow function with a deposit in LUC tokens for the time allocated for the task performed by the streamer.
The most actively involved users will also receive rewards in tokens, which allows them to gamify their interactions within the platform. Basically, the more active users participate in various activities, the more tokens they earn. Currently, Play2Live is testing the system of interactive tasks on the Fortnite game, but soon, as Arbatov assures, the number of games allowing for interactive tasks will multiply.
Vladislav Arbatov, CTO at Play2Live:
"Interactive tasks are already working successfully in Overwatch, but soon they will be developed for each popular game, and by the end of the year, such functions will be available for more than 300 games. The internal system of neural network training will allow to add new types of events very quickly. We also plan to work closely with the user community and ask the fans what tasks they would consider to be most interesting for any particular game."
Play2Live aims to combine blockchain technology with its streaming services, whilst offering 15 sources of revenue for participants – three times more compared to the streaming industry leaders. Streamers will be able to monetize their content in 11 ways versus the 4-5 available on existing platforms.
Founded in 2017, Play2Live aims to merge blockchain technology with streaming services. Its mission is to create an ecosystem where every participant — the viewer, the streamer, and the esports tournament organizer — is part of a seamless system that favors interaction among viewers and the diversity of monetization schemes. Everybody can be part of the peer-to-peer interaction, and everybody, even the viewer is able to earn money
Play2Live uses a token called Level Up Coin (LUC) which acts as a sole internal mean of payment within the system. It can be easily converted to other currencies, or to fiat money through a special exchange service/API.
Play2Live achieved hard-cap of token sale in March, 2018, raising $30M.
