Konstantin Balakiryan: To Combat Forest Fires in California, New Tools and Methods Are Needed
We must bring to the fight against wildfires the latest achievements of science and technology.PHOENIX, ARIZONA, USA, July 30, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ --
For many years it has been possible for us to recognize that California is at war with nature. Yes, this is much like being in a real war, where distraught people and endangered animals have had to flee from wildfires, their burning houses, and buildings. These fires can consume all that was acquired by the labor of several generations and more disheartening, claiming many precious lives.
What can we say to the mother of two innocent children who were just a week ago happy that they live in the most beautiful country, as they and their great-grandmother could not be protected from the raging fire?
It is almost impossible to throw firefighters into such a battle and expect desired results when they practically have nothing to oppose such large-scale aggressive fires. It's time to understand that firefighters are not "cannon fodder", that their tremendous heroism and risking death, could be the result of someone's inactivity, stupidity, and even criminal negligence.
Scientists involved in environmental problems say that over the past 20 years the number of such disasters has increased 4 times! Apparently, the growth trend of wildfires will continue. This means that California, as well as other US states, are threatened with even more frequent and more powerful wildfires.
Maybe it's time to remember our constitution:
“We the People of the United States, in Order to form a more perfect Union, establish Justice, insure domestic Tranquility, provide for the common defense, promote the general Welfare, and secure the Blessings of Liberty to ourselves and our Posterity, do ordain and establish this Constitution for the United States of America.”
It is a shame to admit that so often forest fires deprive us of ensuring “domestic Tranquility”, demonstrating the helplessness of providing “the common defense”, promoting “the general Welfare”, and deprive us of securing “the Blessings of Liberty to ourselves and our Posterity”.
These forest fires are a very serious challenge to our People.
Now is the time, we must bring to the fight against this threat, the latest achievements of science to modernize our means of firefighting. Considering advances in nanotechnology, controlled explosions, and hydrogen capsules, allowing first to localize the fires, and then completely destroy them.
It was about these hydrogen capsules that the world press wrote, "Mankind has never before possessed such a powerful means for forest fire extinguishing"
The fight against forest fires can be characterized by the words of the Roman historian Cornelius Nepos, (1st century BC) “If you want peace, prepare for war.”
Konstantin Balakiryan. PhD, Professor.
