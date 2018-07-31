Boxwood Kitchen to Open Location in Bend's Old Mill District
Popular online restaurant opens brick-and-mortar location in heart of Bend, Oregon dining scene
"Bend's rapid growth means that we've watched new developments popping up all over town, but none of these locations offer views of the Deschutes, the iconic Central Oregon mountainscape and access to shopping, dining and entertainment-all in the heart of Bend like the Old Mill District does," said Rud. "When the opportunity to open there came about, it was an exciting possibility for us, and when we met the Old Mill District team we knew that they were really invested in our business and that made the decision very easy for us."
Boxwood Kitchen was founded with the tagline of "Adventures, Good Food, Good People" and that mindset will continue as the owners move from a strictly online delivery model to add in their new permanent location. Rud draws on his passion for food and 20+ years of experience in the Bay Area and beyond to craft dishes with quality and value in mind. The final menu for the restaurant is still under development, but patrons can expect to see fare ranging all the way from a housemade porchetta sandwich with hand-cut pickled french fries to arctic char roulade with white bean puree and sauce almondine - and everything in between. They also plan to offer brunch on the weekends.
Rud and Welch will continue to operate their online food delivery services to the local community. Their new restaurant will be located at 330 SW Powerhouse Drive, Ste 150, Bend, OR 97702. More on their website: boxwoodkitchen.com
