Boxwood Kitchen to Open Location in Bend's Old Mill District

Popular online restaurant opens brick-and-mortar location in heart of Bend, Oregon dining scene

No location in Bend, Oregon offers views of the Deschutes, the iconic Central Oregon mountainscape and access to shopping, dining and entertainment like the Old Mill District does” — Eric Rud, co-owner Boxwood Kitchen

BEND, OREGON, USA, July 31, 2018 / EINPresswire.com / -- Boxwood Kitchen , which originally launched last year as a chef-inspired food delivery service, will open its first location in the Old Mill District in late fall. Known for inspired dishes that creatively incorporate flavors from the Far East to the Far West with locally sourced ingredients, Boxwood Kitchen’s new location will feature upscale yet casual lunch and supper club themed dinner with beer, wine and classic cocktails. Local co-owners Eric Rud and Riane Welch have been looking for a brick-and-mortar location for some time."Bend's rapid growth means that we've watched new developments popping up all over town, but none of these locations offer views of the Deschutes, the iconic Central Oregon mountainscape and access to shopping, dining and entertainment-all in the heart of Bend like the Old Mill District does," said Rud. "When the opportunity to open there came about, it was an exciting possibility for us, and when we met the Old Mill District team we knew that they were really invested in our business and that made the decision very easy for us."Boxwood Kitchen was founded with the tagline of "Adventures, Good Food, Good People" and that mindset will continue as the owners move from a strictly online delivery model to add in their new permanent location. Rud draws on his passion for food and 20+ years of experience in the Bay Area and beyond to craft dishes with quality and value in mind. The final menu for the restaurant is still under development, but patrons can expect to see fare ranging all the way from a housemade porchetta sandwich with hand-cut pickled french fries to arctic char roulade with white bean puree and sauce almondine - and everything in between. They also plan to offer brunch on the weekends.Rud and Welch will continue to operate their online food delivery services to the local community. Their new restaurant will be located at 330 SW Powerhouse Drive, Ste 150, Bend, OR 97702. More on their website: boxwoodkitchen.comAbout the Old Mill DistrictOne of the Pacific Northwest’s most distinctive and dynamic mixed-use developments, the Old Mill Districtis located on 270 acres that formerly housed one of the largest sawmill operations in the world. The richhistory of the land is coupled with spectacular mountain views, scenic river vistas and an extensive trailsystem to enjoy the outdoors. More than 55 local, regional and national retailers and businesses call the OldMill District home. The Old Mill District – Bend’s most unique shopping, dining, living, and entertainmentexperience. www.oldmilldistrict.com ###