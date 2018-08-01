Lehigh Valley Small Business IT Support Team Surpasses 900 Customer Reviews

The small business IT support and custom software development team at KDG have surpassed 900 customer reviews.

ALLENTOWN, PA, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Lehigh Valley custom software development and small business IT support team at KDG has surpassed 900 customer experience reviews. The company has long been celebrated for its transparent feedback process. Every customer review, whether good or bad, is displayed in its entirety on the company’s website.

“This transparency demonstrates the company’s commitment to holding ourselves accountable for both our successes and our failures,” says Kyle David, CEO of KDG.

The company has maintained a 99% customer satisfaction rating, despite having over 900 reviews.

KDG’s feedback system is not only unique because of its transparency. The company uses its feedback system to give back to charity. For every piece of feedback the company receives from clients, money is donated to a variety of charities, hand-chosen by KDG employees.

“Being able to give back to the organizations that we are passionate about makes this process all the more meaningful,” adds David.

To see the company’s reviews for, visit its customer experience page at https://www.kyledavidgroup.com/about/values/customer-satisfaction.

About KDG: KDG has been a leading provider of web design, custom software development for businesses, and small business IT support for over 17 years. KDG has developed a reputation for being able to see and respond proactively to changing markets. Learn more at https://kyledavidgroup.com/.

