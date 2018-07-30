ShowStoppers announces new press event at IFA GLOBAL MARKETS

ShowStoppers to spotlight new product brands emerging at Europe’s biggest sourcing show

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AUSTIN, TX., USA, and BERLIN, GERMANY, 30 July 2018 – ShowStoppers® and IFA today announced that ShowStoppers will produce a new and second official press event at IFA – ShowStoppers @ IFA GLOBAL MARKETS.

IFA GLOBAL MARKETS is the supply chain show-within-a-show that is staged in parallel with IFA. IFA GLOBAL MARKETS is the largest European sourcing platforms for original equipment manufacturers (OEM), original design manufacturers (ODM) and component manufacturers, suppliers and yet-to-be discovered brands from all over the world.

ShowStoppers @ IFA GLOBAL MARKETS invites journalists to discover manufacturers, suppliers and private-label makers of new technologies that are connecting at IFA GLOBAL MARKETS in Berlin with distributors and retailers to power the next-generation of tech for the OEM/ODM markets.

The 2018 edition of IFA GLOBAL MARKETS runs 2-5 September at STATION-Berlin. The first edition of ShowStoppers @ IFA GLOBAL MARKETS is scheduled for Monday, 3 September, 5-7 pm, at STATION-Berlin in hall S8.

The new press event expands the exclusive partnership that IFA and ShowStoppers renewed in May 2018 for ShowStoppers events at IFA 2019, 2020 and 2021.

“IFA GLOBAL MARKETS is where the next generation of technology comes to market first,” said Jens Heithecker, executive vice president, Messe Berlin Group, and IFA Executive Director. “ShowStoppers is the platform to tell that story – for these innovators and future industry leaders to meet the press.”

IFA 2018 is scheduled for 31 August through 5 September 2018 in Berlin, with two advance press days – 29 and 30 August. The first ShowStoppers press event, ShowStoppers @ IFA 2018, takes place 30 August on-site at the Berlin Exhibition Grounds.

Developed by ShowStoppers and Global Fairs-TT Messe (tt-messe.de) -- an agency based in Osnabrueck, Germany, that specializes in business-to-business reseller exhibitions -- ShowStoppers produces the new event with two Global Fairs projects, both located in hall S8 at STATION-Berlin -- ISP@IFA Global Markets and -- working with New Times Overseas in Shenzhen, China -- the New Tech Brand Zone.

About ShowStoppers

Now in its 24th year, ShowStoppers is the global leader in producing press and business events spanning the US, Europe and Asia. Each event organizes product introductions, sneak previews and demonstrations for selected journalists, bloggers, industry and financial analysts, venture capitalists and business executives. Industry leaders, innovators and startups exhibit to generate news coverage and product reviews, make new connections, promote brand, and open new markets.

To exhibit at ShowStoppers events, contact Dave Leon, director of sales, dave@showstoppers.com, +1-845-638-3527.

