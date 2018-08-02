New version of intelli-CTi for Microsoft Dynamics 365 is here
Compatible with Dynamics 365 v9 and Unified Service Desk v3.3FAREHAM, HAMPSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, August 2, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- QGate, experts in delivering software solutions for Customer Relationship Management (CRM) and Business Intelligence (BI), today announced general availability of intelli-CTi for Microsoft Dynamics 365 v4.1. The new release ensures compatibility with the latest versions of Dynamics 365 and Unified Service Desk (USD), as well as new user functionality and further support for hosted telephone systems.
Users of intelli-CTi for Dynamics 365 will experience a slight change to the Call Manager’s look and feel and will certainly notice the new functionality designed to make them become even more efficient. intelli-CTi’s Call Association feature is now even simpler and faster – even automatic in some cases!
The new Reassociate feature allows users to change the Lead, Contact or Account against which the telephone call is logged. This means that if a user associates the call with the wrong person – usually happens when there are several people listed under the same telephone number - this can be immediately corrected without any disruption to the conversation. Also, when a call is received from a number that is related to only one Contact, the Auto-associate feature saves users more time by automatically making the association.
Paul Nicholas, QGate’s Product Development Manager explains, “Ensuring that all telephone call related information is stored against the right entity is a significant part of intelli-CTi. With these apparently simple features in place, we managed to reduce even further the time spent on each call, while minimising the risk of having information registered against the wrong person in the CRM system.”
intelli-CTi for Microsoft Dynamics 365 v4.1 is compatible with the latest versions of Microsoft Dynamics 365, as well as with the latest release of USD. Further enhancements have also been made to simplify the set up and user management for those customers using Skype for Business and Broadworks based phone systems.
Rowland Dexter, QGate’s Managing Director, says “We want to ensure that every organization that uses Dynamics 365 can easily connect it to their telephone system. That is why we have made intelli-CTi more affordable in the previous release, and why we keep investing in R&D - to support more telephone systems, to give users more functionality and overall, to provide businesses of all sizes with more and more great value.”
The solution is available for a free trial, both on Microsoft’s AppSource portal and on the product’s dedicated website, www.intellicti.com
If you are already a customer and wish to upgrade to the latest version, please get in touch.
About QGate
QGate are an established CRM and BI Partner based in the UK, and with a global presence through business partners and distributors. For over 20 years, QGate have been delivering best-of-breed CRM and BI solutions, and professional services to businesses primarily in the mid-market. Additional information available at www.qgate.co.uk.
For additional information about intelli-CTi, please visit www.intellicti.com
Press Contact: info@intellicti.com
Paula Cooper
QGate Software Ltd
01329 222800
email us here