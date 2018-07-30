It’s time to get #BreachReady this summer!

ELY, CAMBRIDGESHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, July 30, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ely, United Kingdom, 30 July 2018 - The heat is increasing in the cyber world and IT Governance is calling on organisations to top up their SPF (security protection factor) and get themselves #BreachReady this summer.

Just because everyone else is on holiday doesn’t mean cyber attackers are. Getting #BreachReady with IT Governance’s fixed-price, tailored services will enable organisations to protect themselves from the penalties and damage associated with data breaches.

This brand new campaign from the industry leader proposes solutions to help organisations prepare for, and handle, breaches with its three-tier promotional discount. All the info can be found here.

Alan Calder, founder and executive chairman of IT Governance, said: “The #BreachReady campaign looks to support organisations with one of the biggest issues facing them in 2018: data breaches. This year alone we’ve seen data breaches affect the likes of Adidas, Ticketmaster and Facebook, with the latter receiving a £500,000 fine for its conduct from the ICO (Information Commissioner’s Office) – the UK’s supervisory authority . Such cases should be a warning to many that nobody is immune – organisations worldwide should start to take action.”

The EU’s GDPR (General Data Protection Regulation) introduces a duty on organisations to report certain types of personal data breach to their supervisory authority within 72 hours of becoming aware of it. The ICO recently released its requirements to report a personal data breach, which you can view here.

