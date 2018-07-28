BitForex Announces Listing of VOLT's ACDC Token

VOLT's ACDC Token listing on BitForex

BitForex (NASDAQ:BF)

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On July 30th, 2018 at 16:00 Hrs. SGT BitForex will list ACDC Token of VOLT. Users can already open an account at BitForex.com and deposit their ACDC's, but the trading and withdraw functions will be made available at the day and time mentioned above. BitForex has listed world's top currencies such as BTC, ETH, NEO as well as over a hundred high-quality projects' tokens, and VOLT is joining the list of high-quality projects listed on BitForex's digital asset trading platform.

For those who still did not have the chance to learn about this amazing project, VOLT is leading the way in disrupting the last mile delivery market, which pertains to the last mile of delivery to a customer. Last mile delivery can frequently account for 50% of the total cost of delivery, and it is a crucial component. VOLT is going to do to DHL, UPS and USPS what other blockchain-based companies are busy doing to Facebook, AirBnB and Uber: Render them obsolete.VOLT already have a working model in South Korea where delivery times are between 1–5 hours; This can be compared to the 1–3 days offered by DHL. Its name is “VOLT” and it has served over 100,000 customers in its ten years of operation. It currently has over 150 business partners.

The reason they can offer this, at lower cost, is because their model is simply better. Local messengers pick up the parcel in a P2P system, in contrast to using a service that sends your package to a giant warehouse in a different state to register the package and send it back to the recipient address, quite possibly returning to the same state or even the same city. In other words, the way things are currently done in the last mile delivery market is, at very best, inefficient. VOLT finds the quickest way to deliver your parcel from point A to point B which increases efficiency, saving you time and money.

Do not miss the chance to be part of this incredible launching. Stay tuned on Monday July the 30th at 16:00 Hrs. SGT and buy your ACDCs as soon as it goes live.