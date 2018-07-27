Celebrity Whistleblower Attorney ® Mychal Wilson recommends July 28th CBS Whistleblower Episode as a TGIF Must Watch
CBS’ examines the Whistleblower journey of James Holzrichter against Northrop Grumman, the manufacturer of the B-2 BomberLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 27, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LOS ANGELES, July 28, 2018 /EIN/ - CBS’ Whistleblower journey of James Holzrichter premieres primetime Friday, July 28th at 8/7c on CBS.
Currently, tonight’s episode features Mr. James Holzrichter, who after overcoming retaliation and homelessness, received $22.4 million in a $135 million settlement against one of America’s largest defense contractors Northrop Grumman.
Mr. Holzrichter, who authored the book “A Just Cause,” along with the story coach Patrick A. Horton PhD (deceased) chronicles his journey through over 23.5 years of litigation. His story has many similarities to Homer’s Odyssey as well as Sisyphus like twists and turns.
Mychal asserts “Fraud, waste, and abuse is a nonpartisan issue, and which is sometimes at the expense of the American consumer, healthcare patient, and taxpayer. I applaud Mr. Holzrichter’s courage and integrity.”
Paying it forward, and with the help of Taxpayers Against Fraud a Washington based group, Mr. Holzrichter launched the Whistleblower Mentoring Initiative Program to help and mentor whistleblowers through the long and daunting journey they face.
CBS’ “Whistleblower” is a docuseries that “takes a thrilling look into the real-life David vs. Goliath stories of heroic people who put everything on the line in order to expose illegal and often dangerous wrongdoing when major corporations rip off U.S. taxpayers.”
The premiere episode featured cases concerning pediatric dental chain Kool Smiles and Celebrity Whistleblower Attorney ® Mychal Wilson’s whistleblower journey against his former employer pharmaceutical giant Bristol-Myers Squibb.
WHISTLEBLOWER is produced by CBS News for CBS Television Studios.
Mychal Wilson, Esq. is now a successful relator and Qui Tam attorney who has assisted various Federal and State agencies in the recovery of over $580 million in American taxpayer's dollars, who recently launched his new 30 minute news series titled "The Whistleblower” with Mychal Wilson, Esq. The first episode of attorney Mychal Wilson’s new show featured James Holzrichter's whistleblower journey including allegations of retaliation, homelessness, and life threatening incidents.
Attorney Wilson’s show "The Whistleblower” is a weekly nonpartisan political news program which airs every Tuesday live at 10:00 pm Eastern and 7:00 pm Pacific, on Roku, Vimeo, Amazon Fire TV, DISH TV and on demand thereafter.
About Mychal Wilson
Mychal Wilson is a Qui Tam attorney and Entertainment law attorney, who is also a former actor/producer (Sundance Film Festival and HBO, STARZ!), and top big pharma cardiovascular/diabetes pharmaceutical sales representative for Bristol-Myers Squibb.
Currently, Mychal Wilson serves as legal counsel on several sealed and high profile unsealed whistleblower cases such as the False Claims Act (FCA) matter of the misbranding spinal device case U.S. ex rel. Dan Abrams Company, LLC v. Medtronic, Case No. 2:15-cv-01212 (C.D. Cal.), and the intervened Texas Medicaid Fraud Prevention Act drug pricing case, State of Texas v. Lupin, Case No. D-1-GN-16-005758 (TX), and U.S. ex rel Alexander Volkhoff v. Janssen, et al, Case No. 2:16-cv-06987-RGK-RAO (C.D. Cal.) involving the illegal sales and marketing of some its opioid and other prescription drugs
Mychal has been a member of the SAG-AFTRA ("Screen Actors Guild") since 1993 and is a media personality who regularly serves as a legal analyst on numerous media outlets such as BBC, The Doctors TV Show, Newsmax TV, OANN, RT and 790 KABC Radio Dr. Drew Midday Live.
Mychal Wilson, Esq. is a member of the State Bar of California and admitted to practice law in the Eastern, Northern, Central and Southern United States District Courts of California, and the Supreme Court of the United States (SCOTUS).
