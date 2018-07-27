Brady Bunte- “Tequila 101”, Silver, Reposado & Añejo.

Brady Bunte - Tequila 101

With the peak of the tequila season approaching in the late summer months, here’s some helpful information about tequila. The tequila category has experienced astonishing growth with new and exciting offerings, and understanding the terminology is key, especially if you’re thinking about bringing tequila as a gift to your next party!

I hope my descriptions of Silver or Blanco, Reposado, Añejo & Añejo XXtra helps you decide which category of tequila you might be ordering at the bar or buying as a gift. Typically the longer the tequila is aged the more expensive it is.

Agave- All tequilas are produced from a plant called “Agave”, preferably Blue Agave. The blue agave plant grows into very large succulents that are very spiky. The Agave plant looks similar to an Aloe Vera plant but the Agave is a much stronger and larger in its overall size. The blue agave is typically grown at least 7-10 years before it reaches it ideal sugar levels to maximize its production for tequila.

Silver or “Blanco” Tequila is the most basic of the three. Silver Tequila is not aged so that it intentionally emits a stronger flavor and bouquet of the blue agave plant. The coloring of the tequila is clear and is usually 100% blue agave.

Reposado- translated to English means “restful” which implies that this type of tequila is aged or rested. Reposado Tequila is typically aged in white oak casks from 2 months to a year. Reposado must be aged for a minimum of 2 months to be called Reposado. The aging process is strictly monitored and enforced by the CRT. The aging process gives the tequila a mellow oak flavor combined with the flavor of the blue agave. The coloring of a Reposado is usually a slight golden color.

Añejo Tequila is typically aged in white oak barrels for over a year and aged in smaller batches. The lengthy aging process gives the tequila a heavier oak flavor and more complex qualities. Añejo must be aged for a minimum of 12 months to be called Añejo. The longer aging process creates an añejo tequila that’s a light brownish color.

Añejo XXtra Tequila is typically aged in white oak barrels for over 2 years and typically more than 5 years and is also aged in smaller batches. The extended aging process gives the tequila a heavier oak flavor and more complex qualities. longer aging process creates an añejo tequila that’s a darker brownish color. Some tequila makers are using Scotch Whiskey Barrels to enhance the flavors and smoothness of the tequila.

Brady Bunte is the founder of Tres Sietes Tequila which harvest its agave from the Los Altos region of Mexico also known as the “Jaliscan Highlands”. Brady Bunte has also created a unique website and has written several articles about agave for Agave Central: www.agavecentral.com