Gov. Cuomo & Denise Miranda’s Medicaid Fraud & Cover-up Scheme

Gov. Andrew Cuomo and Denise Miranda must be stopped, they are involved in a massive Medicaid fraud ponzi scheme and they are covering-up thousands of sexual assaults, rapes and deaths of people with disabilities

The Medicaid fraud is in the billions and the crimes against the disabled are in the tens of thousands

The main motive behind the criminal cover-ups of sex crimes, homicides and assaults within Governor Andrew Cuomo’s fraudulent Justice Center is MEDICAID FRAUD.” — Michael Carey - Civil Rights & Disability Rights Advocate

ALBANY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 27, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Jonathan Carey Foundation and its founder Michael Carey have done everything possible to force Governor Andrew Cuomo and Denise Miranda, the current Executive Director of the Justice Center to cease and desist from committing State and federal crimes and from defrauding the federal government to no avail. Both Gov. Cuomo and Denise Miranda have dug in their heels and have refused to stop the massive theft and criminal cover-ups, which has led to staggering numbers of preventable deaths and has severely damaged countless lives.

“New York State and private providers contracted by the State are defrauding the federal government; they are violating federal law and stealing billions of dollars that are supposed to be used to provide safe care and services for people with disabilities.” – Michael Carey – Civil Rights and Disability Rights Advocate & Whistle-blower

The main motive behind the criminal cover-ups of sex crimes, homicides and assaults within Governor Andrew Cuomo’s fraudulent Justice Center is MEDICAID FRAUD. New York State is using money billed for and intended to go to caring for people with disabilities for other purposes. The second main motive for these crimes is protecting both State and private providers from multi-million dollar justified lawsuits in which they are responsible for the deaths or rapes in their facilities and group homes because of their gross negligence. The next motive is to protect the State of New York from paying out crime victims funds estimated at approximately one billion dollars annually. I will explain this a little further; when a person is a victim of a crime, they themselves, if still alive, and their family members are entitled to crime victim benefits such as funeral expenses, medical expenses, therapy, etc. The corrupt Justice Center ensures that almost all crimes committed against the disabled are deemed to not really be crimes on paper, when they clearly are crimes. As you can see all these motives surround money, lots of money, billions of dollars in fraud and theft. The people that are directly responsible for these State and federal crimes are Governor Andrew Cuomo and Denise Miranda.

“What the general public hasn't recognized is that we tax payers are funding the states successful cover-up of Medicaid waste and fraud, discrimination, physical violence and sexual assaults. All of which remains freely permitted to thrive off of the backs of people with disabilities who are dependent on New York state operated care for their lives. This gross fact has yet to be exposed because the scheme is exclusively lucrative for the state’s political arena and to date, the only authorities to investigate matters are proven to be either politically affiliated or an agency of the state.” – Andria Berger – Advocate for People with Disabilities & Whistle-blower

It is time for federal criminal investigations of Governor Andrew Cuomo, Denise Miranda and everyone else involved in such a scandalous and criminal enterprise. Covering-up thousands of crimes committed against people with disabilities and protecting countless sexual predators, pedophiles, rapists and people that harm or cause the death of a person with disabilities is sickening, it is lawlessness and it is some of the worst corruption imaginable.



The incredible life and tragic preventable death of Jonathan Carey, who was disabled, had autism, was non-verbal & only 13 when he was killed by his caregivers