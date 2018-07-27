Interview with SRC, Gold Sponsor of UAV Technology conference, recently released
With the recent news that the US will increase their unmanned systems budget by $2.1 billion in 2019 to a total of $9.6 billion, there is a crucial need for organisations like SRC to enhance and evolve their capabilities and technology to prepare for dynamic threats.
Interview snapshot of Mr. David Bessey, Assistant Vice President for Counter-UAS development at SRC:
What is SRC Inc doing to enhance counter UAS technology?
SRC continues to evolve its capabilities to stay ahead of the enemy. Our experience in counter-IED (https://www.srcinc.com/redefiningpossible/electronic-warfare-counter-ied.asp) has helped us understand the need to quickly respond to ever-evolving threats. By looking at the entire threat structure, SRC can incorporate new technologies to detect, track, identify and defeat emerging threats.
What technology updates have really caught SRC’s eye in the past year?
The utilization of machine learning has the ability to provide substantial performance improvements across all parts of a C-UAS system. The development of sensors that can operate on-the-move will provide the true capability to counter near-peer threats.
What are the future challenges for UAV/Counter UAS technology in supporting military operations?
Full operation while on the move and while living within the size, weight, and power (SWaP) constraints of a vehicle.
