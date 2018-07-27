IT Governance Gap Assessment Tool is now specifically tailored for school sector

ELY, CAMBRIDGESHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, July 27, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ely, United Kingdom, 27 July 2018 – Efforts to adapt its industry leading products for all sectors continues to gather pace for IT Governance, as it announces an EU GDPR Compliance Gap Assessment Tool specifically tailored for schools.

The tool helps schools assess their current stance against the GDPR (General Data Protection Regulation) and establish areas for development. It has been adapted to include more school-specific terminology, as well as roles and responsibilities that better reflect the school environment.

Even though the GDPR deadline passed in May 2018, many organisations – including those in the education sector – are not yet fully compliant. With this assessment tool, schools will now be able to quickly identify their compliance gaps and execute their own GDPR project.

Earlier this month, IT Governance announced it had become ASCL’s (Association of School and College Leaders) official supplier for risk management and compliance solutions, including GDPR and DPO (data protection officer) services, and Cyber Essentials accreditation. ASCL is a leading professional body whose 19,000 members are responsible for the education of more than 4 million young people.

