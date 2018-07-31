Conserving Baby Turtles at The Ritz-Carlton, Bali

Baby sea turtle is ready to be released in the ocean Sea turtle Turtle conservation

The turtle release is one of our most loved activities, giving guests a unique and wonderful opportunity to experience that incredible moment when baby turtles swim to their new habitat.” — Karim Tayach

NUSA DUA, BALI, INDONESIA, July 31, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Imagine watching a baby turtle as it crawls and slides over the sand until it reaches the ocean and with a splash of its tiny flippers begins life in the ocean. Witnessing a creature in that magical moment when it finds freedom is a joyful experience and guests at The Ritz-Carlton, Bali are invited to participate in our ongoing turtle conservation program.

Turtle Release events are particularly popular with the resort’s younger guests and a buzz of excitement infuses Ritz Kids Club during hatch season, with turtle themed decorations and the opportunity to learn about the importance of protecting sea turtles and the environment. Helping to save a life by being an active participant in the turtle release is a memory they will never forget.

Each year, nesting sea turtles flock to the pristine white sand beach of The Ritz-Carlton, Bali to lay their eggs. The hatchling turtles face many predators, and the resort is dedicated to protecting these incredible creatures that are critically endangered. Working in conjunction with the Bali Sea Turtle Society, the Ladies and Gentlemen of the resort watch out for the arrival of sea turtles on the shore. Once the eggs are laid a fence is erected around the nest, and when the baby hatchlings emerge they are transferred to a safe “temporary home” where they are guarded from predators around the clock. When they are deemed strong enough, they are then released to the nourishing waters of the Indian Ocean. Guests of all ages are invited to participate in this inspiring and heartening experience. Children are given unique ‘front row’ privileges as they race to the ocean alongside the turtles, witnessing first-hand the wonder of nature and the positive results of conservation projects.

“The Ritz-Carlton, Bali is dedicated to protecting the natural environment for generations to come and guests are welcomed to join us in conservation efforts. The turtle release is one of our most loved activities, giving guests a unique and wonderful opportunity to experience that incredible moment when baby turtles swim to their new habitat,” says General Manager, Karim Tayach.

The conservation program is run in tandem with the Ritz-Carlton Community Footprints program, a brand-wide social and environmental responsibility strategy. Sea turtle hatching season in Bali is from March to September each year and guests are invited to participate whenever there is an active hatch, a memory that will last a lifetime.

# # #

About The Ritz-Carlton, Bali.

Located on a stunning beachfront combining with a dramatic clifftop setting, The Ritz-Carlton, Bali is a luxurious resort offering an elegant tropical ambience. Featuring tranquil views over the azure waters of the Indian Ocean the resort has 279 spacious suites and 34 expansive villas, providing the sheerest of contemporary Balinese luxury. Along the foreshore are The Ritz-Carlton Club®, six stylish dining venues, an indulgent and exotic marine-inspired Spa, and fun, recreational activities for children of all ages at Ritz Kids. A glamorous beachfront wedding chapel, makes an idyllic setting for destination weddings, while a range of outdoor event venues and extravagant spaces provide the perfect scene for celebratory events and wedding reception in Bali. Well-appointed conference venues, luxurious meeting spaces, customizable residential packages and experienced organizers also entice those looking to create inspired MICE Tourism events in Bali. Whether work, pleasure or romance is on the agenda, The Ritz-Carlton, Bali is the place to make memories that last a lifetime. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Youtube, LinkedIn.

How Will You Remember Bali