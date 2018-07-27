Celebrating 40 Years! Wanted: German Language Teachers in Stamford CT!
GSC Stamford: We are looking for German language teachers and also have a vacancy for a part-time position as principal.
STAMFORD, CT, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, July 26, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 1) German language teachers wanted in Stamford, CT:
Several native/ near-native fluency in German,
Professional teacher training,
Motivation and Ability to work with children,
For all proficiency and age levels
Experience preferred
please contact: 203-792-2795 or stamfordinfo@germanschoolct.org
2) Vacancy: Principal, Part-Time Position
The principal needs to be both the lead educator and the head of administration of two campuses.
Starting Date: June 2019
Qualifications and Experience:
Fluency in German and English, excellent communication and interpersonal skills.
Comprehensive understanding of standards, curriculum, general and differentiated language instruction, assessment and evaluation, responsive classroom practices, faculty supervision and support.
Experience in the field of language instruction.
Administration experience in school environment with supervisory, recruiting and budgetary responsibilities.
Skills to create synergies in combining the interests of the stakeholders of GSC: children, parents, teachers, administration, sponsors and governmental agencies
Advanced degree (M.A. or Ph.D.) in language or language education preferred
Compensation: Commensurate with a part-time principal position
For more information and to submit letters of interest, résumés, and professional credentials please use search@germanschoolct.org
Muriel Swaggart
The German School of Connecticut, Inc.
(203) 548-0438
