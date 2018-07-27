Celebrating 40 Years! Wanted: German Language Teachers in Stamford CT!

GSC Stamford: We are looking for German language teachers and also have a vacancy for a part-time position as principal.

We desire to have our children learn this language, not only to remember their roots but also to be more competitive on the international scene when their professional lives start.” — Dr. Ludanyi, Principal and President

STAMFORD, CT, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, July 26, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 1) German language teachers wanted in Stamford, CT:

Several native/ near-native fluency in German,

Professional teacher training,

Motivation and Ability to work with children,

For all proficiency and age levels

Experience preferred

please contact: 203-792-2795 or stamfordinfo@germanschoolct.org



2) Vacancy: Principal, Part-Time Position

The principal needs to be both the lead educator and the head of administration of two campuses.

Starting Date: June 2019

Qualifications and Experience:

Fluency in German and English, excellent communication and interpersonal skills.

Comprehensive understanding of standards, curriculum, general and differentiated language instruction, assessment and evaluation, responsive classroom practices, faculty supervision and support.

Experience in the field of language instruction.

Administration experience in school environment with supervisory, recruiting and budgetary responsibilities.

Skills to create synergies in combining the interests of the stakeholders of GSC: children, parents, teachers, administration, sponsors and governmental agencies

Advanced degree (M.A. or Ph.D.) in language or language education preferred

Compensation: Commensurate with a part-time principal position

For more information and to submit letters of interest, résumés, and professional credentials please use search@germanschoolct.org

40 years! Learn German now!