Issued by German School of Connecticut

Celebrating 40 Years! Wanted: German Language Teachers in Stamford CT!

GSC Stamford: We are looking for German language teachers and also have a vacancy for a part-time position as principal.

We desire to have our children learn this language, not only to remember their roots but also to be more competitive on the international scene when their professional lives start.”
— Dr. Ludanyi, Principal and President

STAMFORD, CT, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, July 26, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 1) German language teachers wanted in Stamford, CT:

Several native/ near-native fluency in German,
Professional teacher training,
Motivation and Ability to work with children,
For all proficiency and age levels
Experience preferred

please contact: 203-792-2795 or stamfordinfo@germanschoolct.org


2) Vacancy: Principal, Part-Time Position

The principal needs to be both the lead educator and the head of administration of two campuses.
Starting Date: June 2019
Qualifications and Experience:

Fluency in German and English, excellent communication and interpersonal skills.
Comprehensive understanding of standards, curriculum, general and differentiated language instruction, assessment and evaluation, responsive classroom practices, faculty supervision and support.
Experience in the field of language instruction.
Administration experience in school environment with supervisory, recruiting and budgetary responsibilities.
Skills to create synergies in combining the interests of the stakeholders of GSC: children, parents, teachers, administration, sponsors and governmental agencies
Advanced degree (M.A. or Ph.D.) in language or language education preferred
Compensation: Commensurate with a part-time principal position

For more information and to submit letters of interest, résumés, and professional credentials please use search@germanschoolct.org

Muriel Swaggart
The German School of Connecticut, Inc.
(203) 548-0438
email us here

40 years! Learn German now!

Press Contact
Muriel Swaggart
The German School of Connecticut, Inc.
(203) 548-0438
Company Details
German School of Connecticut
381 High Ridge Road
Stamford
06905 , Connecticut
United States
(203) 548-0438
About

We offer German language instruction in a friendly, stimulating learning environment for children age 2 through high school and adults. In addition to language education, German culture and traditions (both old and new) form an important part of the curriculum, offering students a modern view of German speaking countries. Class sessions are on Saturday mornings, targeting students new to the German language as well as students already used to speaking and/or listening to German.

http://www.germanschoolct.org

