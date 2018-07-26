ITsavvy Announces Best Protection from Dark Web Compromise

ITsavvy President and CEO Mike Theriault

ITsavvy just announced the expansion of security services to include dark web monitoring and defense.

Although these types of dark web attacks on networks may be inevitable, they don’t have to be destructive. ” — ITsavvy President and CEO Mike Theriault

ADDIISON, ILL., UNITED STATES, July 26, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ITsavvy, a complete security solution provider, just announced the expansion of available services to include dark web monitoring and defense. This is an additional layer of security that ITsavvy is offering for the first time.

Front and center in today’s news, the dark web uses the same framework and networks the familiar Internet uses. The difference is that the dark web isn’t indexed by any search engines, including Google and Yahoo. Dark web pages are anonymous and the content can’t be accessed with regular web browsing tools; specialized software is required to make dark web networks accessible.

The dark web is a miasma of hidden chat rooms, private websites, networks and technologies all working together to profit from stolen information. One of the most prolific and successful ways perpetrators smuggle data is by uncovering credentials—even encrypted credentials.

ITsavvy’s dark web protection solution guards organizations and individual employees from the consequences of compromised credentials. It monitors credentials on the dark web and alerts subscribers to a potential corporate email/password breach.

In all, ITsavvy’s dark web monitoring solution:

• Monitors compromised credentials

• Protects against a breach with early detection

• Safeguards the personal credentials of targeted executives

• Automatically identifies and filters results

• Responds to compromise, ahead of a breach

• Sends instant email/text alerts and notifications when credentials appear on the dark web

ITsavvy President and CEO Mike Theriault said, “Although these types of dark web attacks on networks may be inevitable, they don’t have to be destructive. Through our 24/7/365 proactive monitoring of stolen and compromised data followed by immediate notification, our clients can respond before irreparable damage occurs.”

ITsavvy is a leader in tailored, end-to-end IT product and service solutions. ITsavvy built its reputation as a value-added reseller with industry-leading product availability, design and implementation, client support and delivery speed through 46 distribution centers across the U.S. ITsavvy also has data center locations in Cedar Knolls, N.J. and Oak Brook, Ill. The company’s user-friendly website provides concise, leading-edge IT decision-making resources, including an

e-commerce site with real-time pricing and availability. ITsavvy is headquartered in Addison, Ill., with offices in Chicago’s Loop; Hauppauge, N.Y.; New York, N.Y.; Naples, Fla.; Miami; Indianapolis; Warren, N.J.; Davenport, Iowa; Hayward, Calif.; and Beavercreek, Ohio. Call 855.ITsavvy (855.487.2889), email info@ITsavvy.com, visit www.ITsavvy.com.

Full release at: https://www.itsavvy.com/itsavvy-announces-best-protection-from-dark-web-compromise/

