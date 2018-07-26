BitForex Lists DXT Token from Datawallet

DXT Listing on BitForex

BitForex (NASDAQ:BF)

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 27, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On July 27th, 2018 the digital asset exchange BitForex announces the listing of DXT Token, from Datawallet. BitForex has recently launched digital derivatives and is about to launch its own platform token, the BF Token, also on July 27th, 2018.

According to data available on the company’s website, Datawallet is headquartered in New York, with offices in San Francisco and Berlin. Datawallet empowers develop¬ers to leverage a completely new data universe to build the most advanced applications ever possible. And it provides companies with insights that will boost their operations on a never before seen scale. The company believes that data should be owned and controlled by the people who create it—the users. That’s why Datawallet was built, a blockchain powered data exchange that puts people in charge of their data and empowers developers to bring to life the next generation of world-class applications. Datawallet was started with backing from Tim Draper & Marc Benioff and recently raised an impressive $40M via token sale.

The Data Exchange Token (DXT) powers Datawallet’s personal data management tools and decentralized data exchange. It plays an integral part in the underlying architecture and users can augment their Datawallet by purchasing different analyses and services with DXT. User can further earn DXT by permissioning their data on the exchange. The token sale sold out after reaching its hard cap of 333,333,333 DXT and achieving it’s goal of $40 million USD.