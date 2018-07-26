Cuomo & Miranda’s Justice Center Criminal Scheme & Motives

Gov. Andrew Cuomo and Denise Miranda must be stopped, they are involved in covering-up thousands of sexual assaults, rapes and deaths of people with disabilities

The facts must come into the light to expose and help stop the State and federal crimes being committed directly endangering countless people with disabilities

The people mainly responsible and involved with full knowledge that they are committing both State and federal crimes are Governor Andrew Cuomo and Denise Miranda.” — Michael Carey - Civil Rights & Disability Rights Advocate

ALBANY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 26, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Jonathan Carey Foundation and its founder Michael Carey have done everything possible to encourage Governor Andrew Cuomo and Denise Miranda, the current Executive Director of the Justice Center to cease and desist from all illegal and unconstitutional practices to no avail. Both Cuomo and Miranda have dug in their heels and have refused to stop committing the most heinous and dangerous of crimes believed in our state’s history. People with special needs, upwards of 1,000,000, are not being protected from abuse, neglect or death. In the vast majority of cases it is the sexual predators and those that harm or cause the death of a disabled person who are being protected from firing, criminal prosecution and the sex abuse registry.

Before discussing some of the main motives behind this criminal enterprise it is important to first discuss the state and federal crimes being committed daily. The crimes of wide-scale obstruction of justice in which most witnessed and reported physical and sexual assault crimes and negligent deaths are being purposefully kept from 911 call systems, local police, local first responder paramedics, county prosecutors, county medical examiners or coroners and local courts. Gov. Cuomo and Denise Miranda are obstructing justice by ensuring that most crimes committed against the disabled are never criminally investigated and that evidence is not collected and destroyed. Denying the disabled ‘equal protection of laws’ is also wide-scale “Discrimination in Civil Rights.”

The next crime is criminal conspiracy in which the State of New York has an agreement with both State and private provider agencies to protect them and their staff from litigation, but obviously also from criminal prosecution. The State has also documented this criminal conspiracy and in their own words call it their “coherent oversight scheme” and “carefully cultivated understanding” with providers that all surrounds the concealing of documents and evidence from families and law enforcement, as well as county District Attorney’s.

Medicaid fraud is state and federal crimes and is the main motive, which we’ll discuss further below. Governor Andrew Cuomo and Denise Miranda are actively involved in the largest Medicaid fraud scheme imaginable. Billions upon billions of State and federal tax dollars that are supposed to go to provide safe care and services for our most vulnerable have been misappropriated and have gone to enrich politically connected people and entities. You think the Buffalo Billions Corruption scandal was huge, think again, this Medicaid fraud criminal scheme dwarfs the Buffalo billions Scheme. How the Medicaid fraud scheme is protected is by Cuomo and Miranda’s fraudulent Justice Center which might as well be operated by the mob. This is organized crime of an epic proportion and it surrounds the cover-ups of thousands of horrific crimes and deaths of people with disabilities. The Justice Center hides the damages, almost all of the sexual assaults, rapes and deaths of the disabled are purposefully kept from the Office of Medicaid Inspector General, to defraud the feds.

The next and last crime that I will mention and there are considerable more is endangering the welfare of incompetent and physically disabled people. I am an expert on this law which is now a felony because it took my precious son Jonathan’s life and me fighting for five years before I was successful of changing this law. It is New York State Penal Law 260.25 and this is what it says;

“Endangering the welfare of an incompetent or physically disabled person in the first degree. A person is guilty of endangering the welfare of an incompetent or physically disabled person in the first degree when he knowingly acts in a manner likely to be injurious to the physical, mental or moral welfare of a person who is unable to care for himself or herself because of physical disability, mental disease or defect. Endangering the welfare of an incompetent or physically disabled person in the first degree is a class E felony.”

Before going to the motives to give everyone a perspective on how people with disabilities have been treated unequally and discriminated against for decades in New York State you need to understand that animals have had much better protections for years. In 1999 Buster’s Law became law which made it a felony for anyone to be cruel to a companion pet. It took the criminal homicide and death of a 13 year old child that had autism named Jonathan Carey and years of hard work for his dad Michael to finally get it to become a felony if you endanger the welfare of a person with a disability. To this day Michael Carey is still trying to finally get immediate 911 medical and police services and equal protections of laws actually in place to protect the disabled and ensure them their equal rights. The outrageous discrimination in civil rights that directly causes the severe harm or deaths continues because of Governor Andrew Cuomo’s obstinacy against protecting 1,000,000 New Yorkers with disabilities safety or equal rights.

Now to the motives, the largest motive was mentioned already, but it must be mentioned again – MEDICAID FRAUD. New York State is using money billed for and intended to go to caring for the disabled for other purposes which is Medicaid fraud. The second main motive for these crimes is protecting both State and private providers from multi-million dollar justified lawsuits in which they were responsible for the death or rapes of the disabled person in their facilities or group homes. The next motive is to protect the State of New York from paying out crime victims funds estimated at approximately one billion dollars annually. I will explain this a little further, when a person is a victim of a crime, they themselves, if still alive, and their family members are entitled to crime victim benefits such as funeral expenses, medical expenses, therapy, etc. The fraudulent Justice Center ensures that almost all crimes committed against the disabled are deemed to not really be crimes on paper when they clearly are. As you can see all these motives surround money, lots of money, billions of dollars in fraud and theft. The people mainly responsible and involved with full knowledge that they are committing both State and federal crimes are Governor Andrew Cuomo and Denise Miranda.

It is time for federal criminal investigations of Governor Andrew Cuomo, Denise Miranda and everyone else involved in such a scandalous and criminal enterprise. Protecting sexual predators, pedophiles, rapists and people that harm or cause the death of a disabled person is lawlessness and will ultimately be part of destroying our great State if not stopped.

The incredible life and tragic preventable death of Jonathan Carey, who was disabled, had autism, was non-verbal & only 13 when he was killed by his caregivers