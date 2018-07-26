RankMiner Predictive Analytics selected by BMO Harris & 1871 for exclusive innovation program

RankMiner Predictive Analytics has been selected by BMO Harris to participate in its highly-selective BMO Harris / 1871 Innovation Program.

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, July 26, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RankMiner Predictive Analytics has been selected by BMO Harris to participate in its highly-selective BMO Harris / 1871 Innovation Program. RankMiner is a leading supplier of predictive voice analytics to the customer care industry. BMO Harris, is part of BMO Financial Group, a highly diversified financial services provider and operates one of the largest commercial and personal banking businesses in North America.

“RankMiner is honored to be selected for the BMO Harris / 1871 Innovation Program. We look forward to employing our technology to achieve the same outstanding results our current customers have experienced,” said Preston Faykus, RankMiner Founder and CEO. “Operating a contact center is a highly competitive business so helping enterprises to harness machine learning in order to improve performance is really exciting.”

The BMO Harris / 1871 Innovation Program is focused on engaging and mentoring early-stage technology startups that have innovative solutions in lending, financial planning, digital tools and data analytics. The program includes a period of mentorship for the startups followed by a presentation where each startup will present their product or service to a panel of BMO Harris bank judges. The three winners will be awarded a total cash prize of $50,000, with the opportunity to continue discussions with BMO Harris at the conclusion of the mentorship program to pilot their product.

"Last year's program was a great success; we continue having discussions with all three winners to pilot their services because we find value in what they have to offer," said Ernie Johannson, Group Head, U.S. Personal and Business Banking, BMO Harris Bank. "This year we are excited not only to continue the partnership with 1871, but also to welcome new partners in Wisconsin to amplify our talent pool and create new synergies all around."

About RankMiner

RankMiner harnesses machine learning and predictive voice analytics to drive extraordinary call center performance. RankMiner’s patented technology extracts emotions and behaviors from conversations to enable enterprises to identify (1) which customers are at-risk of leaving, (2) which customers will buy more, and (3) which employees may help, or hurt, their business. To learn more about RankMiner, please visit https://rankminer.com

About BMO Harris Bank

BMO Harris Bank provides a broad range of personal banking products and solutions through nearly 600 branches and fee-free access to over 40,000 ATMs across the United States. BMO Harris Bank’s commercial banking team provides a combination of sector expertise, local knowledge and mid-market focus throughout the U.S. For more information about BMO Harris Bank, go to the company fact sheet. Banking products and services are subject to bank and credit approval. BMO Harris Bank N.A. Member FDIC. BMO Harris Bank is part of BMO Financial Group, a highly diversified financial services provider with total assets of CDN$744 billion (as of April 30, 2018), and more than 45,000 employees.

Contact:

Preston Faykus, 469.387.3865

Founder & CEO

RankMiner Predictive Analytics

pfaykus@rankminer.com