Glassbox Digital Named Representative Vendor in the 2018 Gartner Market Guide for Web and Mobile App Analytics
According to Gartner, “This Market Guide covers providers that offer web and mobile app analytics, because we have seen a convergence of desktop and mobile user journeys, with vendors who provide mobile apps as differentiators. Session replay tools are complementary to web analytics tools and should be used as companions to those provided by web, mobile and app analytics vendors.”
“While we continue to expand into the largest organizations in the world which see in Glassbox a strategic solution in their compliance transformation and are enjoying our best-in-class automatic recording and insights, based on AI and Machine Learning; we believe getting a recognition by a leading analyst firm like Gartner is another acknowledgment of the success we witness in the market” said Yaron Morgenstern, Chief Executive Officer, Glassbox.
Gartner, Market Guide for Web and Mobile App Analytics, 13 July 2018
Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.
About Glassbox
Glassbox empowers organizations to manage and optimize the entire digital lifecycle of their web and mobile customers. By leveraging unparalleled big data, behavioural analytics, session replay, free-text search and application monitoring capabilities, Glassbox enables enterprises to see not only what online and mobile customers are doing but also why they are doing it. Most importantly, Glassbox informs and facilitates action based on those insights that can lead to enhanced digital customer journeys, faster customer dispute resolution, improved regulatory compliance, and agile IT troubleshooting. Glassbox’s solutions are used by medium to very large enterprises mostly in the financial services and insurance industries as well as travel, leisure, telecommunications and retail. Learn more at www.glassboxdigital.com
